Popular Bloodline member to enter The Royal Rumble and betray Roman Reigns? Exploring potential swerve

The Royal Rumble premium live event takes place tomorrow night, and Roman Reigns will be watching closely to see who his next challenger may be.

While the winner of the traditional 30-man match has an opportunity to choose their opponent for WrestleMania, Roman Reigns is the man that many men want to measure up to, and it's much more likely to be him in the main event.

Reigns knows that he can trust no one around him now that The Rock is back in the picture, but this weekend, it could be his most loyal follower who makes his first moves towards betrayal.

As of yet, none of The Bloodline's members have declared for the battle royal, but Solo Sikoa could decide to enter under the guise that he will face Seth Rollins and The Bloodline will run WWE SmackDown and RAW.

However, if he is victorious in the battle royal, he could re-enact the famous incident in which Randy Orton turned on Bray Wyatt and chose him as his WrestleMania opponent.

Solo Sikoa is the handpicked future of The Bloodline and the best way for him to become that person is to prove he is better than The Tribal Chief, both inside and outside of the ring.

Will Solo Sikoa betray Roman Reigns' trust and enter the Royal Rumble match tomorrow night?

Solo Sikoa is the most loyal member of The Bloodline at the moment, but with Paul Heyman whispering in his ear, he could be convinced to take his allegiances elsewhere.

Roman Reigns takes a large number of breaks from WWE, and in his absence, Heyman will always be there, and he could be the one to help turn Sikoa against The Tribal Chief. If The Rock is back in the picture, The Enforcer could take his side when it finally comes down to Reigns vs. The Rock.

Solo Sikoa could be the one to finally end The Bloodline, and it could begin at The Royal Rumble if he is allowed to enter the match tomorrow night.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will betray Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

