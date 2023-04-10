Popular Championship could make a comeback thanks to the WWE Draft

Triple H made an appearance on the April 7 episode of SmackDown following WrestleMania 39, where he announced the 2023 WWE Draft. The company typically holds its annual Draft in October, but since WWE missed the Draft last year, it will be sooner this year.

Although Triple H has not provided a date for the Draft yet, the Chief Content Office mentioned that it will be the biggest one yet because it will involve every superstar in the locker room. This implies that all WWE NXT, RAW, and SmackDown superstars will be present.

Triple H has made a lot of subtle changes in WWE since becoming the Head of Creative. The quality of the shows has improved, and he has made the mid-card titles more valuable.

However, he does not appear to be a fan of the Universal title. According to a recent report, there are discussions about establishing a new World Championship. With the WWE Draft approaching, it only makes sense for RAW and SmackDown to have their world championship belts. While nothing has been confirmed, it is possible that the title will be renamed or that it will be replaced by the old World Heavyweight title. The prospect of the old World Heavyweight Championship making a comeback is sure to pique the interest of fans.

The World Heavyweight Championship is among the most illustrious awards. The title joined the company after WWE bought WCW in 2001 and, at times, was given the same respect as the WWE Title.

Popular wrestlers like Triple H, John Cena, and Randy Orton, to name a few, held it. It eventually became a well-known feature of the business, up until it was combined with the WWE Championship in 2013 and decommissioned in 2014.

With Triple H now in charge of WWE's creative direction, there's a chance that the belt will return.

The change can only happen if Roman Reigns is inclined to one brand.

For nearly a year, the WWE Creative Team has struggled with the Undisputed Championships. At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal champion after defeating WWE champion Brock Lesnar in the main event.

The Tribal Chief entered the match as the Universal champion. As of writing, Roman Reigns has held the championship for an incredible 952 days.

The Head of the Table may seem unbeatable, but there is currently no main champion for the red brand. Separating the titles once more can be beneficial, especially given that Reigns isn't currently featured on television every single week.

If Roman Reigns reaches the 1,000-day mark, WWE may decide to strip him of one of his titles.

What do you think? Will WWE bring back the Big Gold Belt? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

Poll : 0 votes