Popular faction to break up after 448 days on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential betrayal

Tonight's WWE SmackDown features an exciting clash between IYO SKY and Charlotte Flair for the Women's Championship. While the prospect of the title switching hands would be a big deal, how it could happen could be the match's highlight.

Damage CTRL consists of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The trio was first introduced in SummerSlam 2022 and has accomplished multiple things since then. They have won the Women's Tag Team, and one of its members is the current Women's Champion. However, it has been teased in previous shows that tensions are rising in the group. Tonight's WWE SmackDown episode could feature the group finally collapse.

Bayley could interfere during Charlotte and IYO's WWE SmackDown match and accidentally cost her teammate the bout and her championship. The Role Model could act as if it was an accident and she didn't mean it, and SKY would agree with her at first before attacking her as well since she's had enough.

Although the relationship between the Damage CTRL members has improved recently, especially after Dakota returned from injury, some tensions between Bayley and IYO still linger. This was seen during SKY's match at Fastlane, where she went up against Charlotte and Asuka for the title. Despite the Japanese star's wish for The Role Model not to interfere, she still did.

Has Bayley already hinted about starting a feud with Damage CTRL?

Could Damage CTRL be in danger?

The best feuds are always personal and include people closest to the star; some begin as part of groups. This is something Bayley has also recognized.

While on the Fastlane post-show press conference, Bayley revealed facing her fellow WWE SmackDown stars is her dream match. She said fighting them would be an honor, but they're not rushing anything.

"I think that would be a dream match of mine too. They're two of my best friends. Two of the greatest ever, in my opinion. That's why we've come together and taken over the WWE and the women's division. So to me, that would be such an honour, such a dream. That sounds like a WrestleMania match to me. But we're not rushing this moment. LA Knight was just talking about living in the moment and enjoying these magical nights. So let's just enjoy tonight."

What other events are planned for tonight's WWE SmackDown?

LWO's feud with The Street Profits and Bobby Lashley will continue tonight as Santos Escobar faces Montez Ford. Speaking of LWO, Rey Mysterio will meet Logan Paul on tonight's episode.

It would be interesting to see what else will transpire on tonight's blue brand.

