Popular RAW star to cost Seth Rollins at SummerSlam? Why The Visionary needs to be cautious!

Seth Rollins will collide with Finn Balor in a rematch seven years in the making for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Rollins already bested Balor at Money in the Bank, but with The Judgment Day stronger than ever, it'll be interesting to see how the match pans out.

However, Judgment Day isn't the only obstacle in The Visionary's course, as a familiar foe could cost him big-time at SummerSlam.

The World Heavyweight Champion appeared on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast. The host, Logan Paul, had a friendly yet stern warning for his former foe, stating that he wanted the title around Rollins' waist.

"I'll also be honest with you. You do have something that I like currently, and that's the World Heavyweight Championship," Paul said.

Before he hopes to win the world title, Paul has to deal with Ricochet, whom he is rumored to battle at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, he could have a much more eventful evening.

The 28-year-old YouTuber requested the first SummerSlam card match this year. Paul wants to support Jake Paul in his fight against Nate Diaz on the same night in Dallas. He figured he could do so if he fought Ricochet in the opening bout at Ford Field. However, this could be a convenient ploy to throw Seth Rollins off his game.

We know that Paul wants to fight Rollins again, ideally for the World Heavyweight Championship. Costing The Visionary his belt seems counterintuitive to his goal, but it would be an excellent way to stick it to his WrestleMania 39 opponent.

There is also precedent because the influencer cost Seth Rollins the US Title at Elimination Chamber, suggesting that he values personal grudges more than championship gold.

Considering his part-time schedule and potential fan backlash, WWE would not be willing to make The Maverick World Heavyweight Champion. Instead, another re-run of his program with Seth Rollins seems more likely.

Seth Rollins must also look out for Damian Priest

Finn Balor and Logan Paul aren't the only threats to Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship. The formidable and ever-dominant, Damian Priest is also looming in the background with the Money in the Bank contract.

Mr. Money in the Bank has already attempted to cash in on The Visionary before and is waiting for the right time to strike again.

In 2016, Dean Ambrose cashed in on Rollins to win the World Championship. Thus, The Visionary is not immune from such incidences.

One way or another, SummerSlam might be a nightmare for Seth "Freakin" Rollins.