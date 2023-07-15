Popular stable to reunite after months of teasing? – 7 WWE stars who could join Bobby Lashley's potential new faction

WWE SmackDown was an epic show that featured tons of big moments. The story of The Bloodline continued with Jey Uso cutting a scathing promo on his cousin before fighting-off both Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. Additionally, the SmackDown women's division took center stage throughout much of the show.

Perhaps one of the most interesting parts of the Blue brand's latest effort was the return of Bobby Lashley, albeit briefly. As far as fans know, the former world champion never even stepped inside the arena, but cameras caught him making a very intriguing arrival.

The Street Profits were hanging out by the inner entrance of the building and a stretch limo pulled up. It was revealed to be The All Mighty inside, who stepped out and greeted the former tag team champions. The three then entered the limo and drove off.

The trio mentioned having to talk about something before driving off. Fans are now speculating that a new Bobby Lashley-led stable could be forming in World Wrestling Entertainment. This article will look at a group of superstars who could be members of the potential stable.

Below are seven WWE stars who could join Bobby Lashley's potential new faction.

#7. Angelo Dawkins and #6. Montez Ford, The Street Profits were spotted with Lashley on SmackDown

The Street Profits have been one of WWE's most impressive tag teams for years now. The duo features Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, two unbelievably charismatic superstars with incredible athleticism to back up their outgoing personalities.

Together, Ford and Dawkins have held tag team titles wherever they've gone. They captured the NXT Tag Team Titles, RAW Tag Team Titles, and SmackDown Tag Team Titles. They even won the EVOLVE Tag Team Championship belts while still signed to WWE.

If Bobby Lashley is forming a stable, The Street Profits are the most obvious picks to include given the segment on SmackDown. While fans don't know for sure what The All Mighty discussed with the former champions, combining their strengths seems like a good idea moving forward.

#5. MVP, #4. Cedric Alexander and #3. Shelton Benjamin, The Hurt Business could reunite

The Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley led a popular stable in the past and it was one of the most dominant in recent memory. The Hurt Business, which featured The All Mighty, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, were a featured act on Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately, their time as a stable in WWE didn't last particularly long. Bobby eventually kicked Cedric and Shelton out of the group. He then had a public split with MVP. While there have been numerous teases of the stable reuniting in some way, there's been no true indication that The Hurt Business will reform.

If Lashley is going to have a stable, it would only make sense for him to reconnect with the three men that helped The All Mighty dominate WWE RAW. If The Street Profits are still in the group, the six of them could be an unstoppable unit moving forward. If The Street Profits aren't added, Alexander and Benjamin still need to do something to do. What better than being back in a stable that fans want to see?

#2. Omos has ties to MVP and a history with Lashley

Omos and MVP.

Omos is one of the most physically imposing WWE Superstars ever. Standing at 7'3" in height and weighing in at an incredible 416 pounds, very few men have ever come close to reaching Omos' size.

The big man is currently a free agent in WWE, which is a move that was allegedly orchestrated by his manager, MVP. In fact, it was Omos who MVP ultimately decided to join up with upon turning his back on Bobby Lashley.

While the two were obviously at odds in the past, MVP is a wheeler and dealer. There's a chance that MVP has managed to not only get back on Bobby's good side, but perhaps he could have eased the friction between Lashley and Omos. Could anybody stop Omos and Bobby if they were a unit? The power of the two combined is seemingly unmatched.

#1. Baron Corbin is reinventing himself in WWE

Baron Corbin is not the man he used to be. The former United States Champion recently returned to NXT and has been showing a new side of himself that has fans both intrigued and excited about what may be coming in his future.

The former "Happy" star has stated that he's done with gimmicks. He burned iconic parts of his past, including his King of the Ring crown and even his Lone Wolf vest. Corbin is all business now and that's dangerous to everybody else in WWE.

With this new edge, Corbin could return to WWE's main roster and unite with Bobby Lashley. The two teamed years ago, so both are familiar with the other. If the two share a "take no prisoners" attitude, could they rise through the ranks of Friday Night SmackDown? With the vulnerable state of The Bloodline, the brand could be theirs for the taking.