Popular stable reunites, WWE legend's daughter returns - 5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW

It has been two long weeks since the last proper episode of WWE RAW, but now that the turkey has been eaten and the last of the wrapping paper has been destroyed, it's time for the festivities to end and reality to return.

While there was no episode of RAW last week, there were still live events and updates from the WWE roster, as well as Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley's video package on Christmas Eve.

The following article looks at just five surprises that could happen this week on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Bronson Reed turns on The Miz

Bronson Reed made his return to WWE in order to help The Miz win the match against Dexter Lumis, but clearly, their alliance is built on shaky ground. Much like when he began working with Lumis, The Miz made their relationship about money, which is why it could come to an end as quickly as it came together.

Reed is arguably better than The Miz, and now that he's back in WWE and has already made a statement with his return, he has no further use for him, so he could decide to sever ties.

#4. Cody Rhodes returns, costs Seth Rollins the United States Championship

It's the first episode of WWE RAW in 2023, and the company could be prepared to make a statement much like it did on SmackDown. The show had everything and was one of the best of the year, and RAW could be the same if the company decides to bring back Cody Rhodes and have him cost Seth Rollins the United States Championship.

Rollins has a title match this week against Austin Theory, and as part of last week's episode of RAW, there was an interview where Cody hinted that he wasn't interested in another match against Rollins, but that could have been a ruse.

#3. Alexa Bliss finally turns heel and wins the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Alexa Bliss will take on Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship this week after attacking her former friend on last week's show. Something has been controlling Alexa Bliss over the past few weeks, which allegedly forced her to attack Belair.

Her dark side could come out once again this week on RAW and could be the reason why she's able to overcome Bianca Belair and win the Women's Championship.

#2. The Hurt Business reunites on WWE RAW

The teases have been ongoing for several weeks, and Bobby Lashley hasn't been seen since he was 'fired' by Adam Pearce and then immediately rehired. The team hasn't been able to find their feet on WWE RAW as singles stars, so this could be good for them, and this time around, Omos could be added to the group.

It will be interesting to see how WWE can push the five men together and allow them to dominate the red brand again.

#1. Aalyah returns

On Christmas Eve, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley tried to crash his grandparent's house in order to send another message to Rey Mysterio. This time it was Dominik who was arrested and Ripley who was slapped by Mysterio's mother.

This has now opened the door to the possibility that the Mysterio family could be set to make their return and step into a feud with The Judgment Day. It's likely that if Ripley wants revenge on Dominik's mother, then her daughter could be set to step in the way. Aalyah was a popular star with the WWE Universe, and her return would definitely be a rating boost.

