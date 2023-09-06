Popular star to betray beloved former world champion? - 4 WWE stars who could turn heel soon

WWE and pro wrestling are a drama of sorts. The industry is filled with good guys, known as babyfaces, and bad guys, known as villains or heels. While some stars remain on one side for their entire career, most wrestlers bounce back and forth.

In today's World Wrestling Entertainment, finding someone who can spend their career, or even the bulk of it, in just one role is even more challenging. There's too much programming and ongoing stories.

As such, you will find someone turning heel or babyface on almost a weekly basis between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. This was even more prevalent when NXT UK and 205 Live, two now-defunct brands, were still active.

This article will look at a handful of superstars who may be turning heel soon. Most of these entries are based on potential storyline clues or general fan consensus. Who might be taking a villainous path soon?

#4. Santos Escobar could turn on Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio

Santos Escobar has been with WWE since 2019. Before the promotion, he had been an active wrestler for nearly two decades. While on NXT, Santos won the Cruiserweight Championship.

The Emperor of Lucha Libre is currently on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown brand. He is part of the Latino World Order. The stable comprises Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

While Escobar has shown much respect towards Mysterio, many fans believe a heel turn is inevitable. Santos spent most of his time on NXT as a villain and even joined the main roster as a heel.

Playing second fiddle to Mysterio, especially with Rey now holding the United States Championship, doesn't seem to fit Santos' personality.

#3. Drew McIntyre is frustrated on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre is a veteran of the ring. He joined WWE at a young age and found success as the Intercontinental Champion. He was eventually released by the promotion but returned and went on to win a world title.

The Scottish Warrior took time off following WWE WrestleMania 39 but returned during the summer. Part of his return has seen McIntyre team up with Matt Riddle. The pair is an unlikely duo, as most groups Riddle is involved with often are.

McIntyre has been showing an angry streak lately. He has snapped at The New Day's Kofi Kingston and stared down Jey Uso. Given the rage he has been showing, a heel turn certainly appears to be on the horizon.

#2. Matt Riddle could be the one to surprisingly turn

Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been a pro wrestler for over eight years now. He joined WWE in 2018 and won gold on NXT and the main roster. Fans perhaps best remember Riddle for his time paired up with Randy Orton as RK-Bro.

As noted, he is currently in an unlikely pairing with Drew McIntyre. Most WWE fans believe that if a turn takes place, it will come from Drew taking the villainous path. That doesn't necessarily have to be the case, however.

Riddle is yet to perform as a heel in the company. Matt turning to the dark side would freshen him up considerably, plus he did show animosity towards Jey Uso arriving on the red brand. An interesting twist could see both men turn heel instead of betraying each other.

#1. Jey Uso was offered a spot on Judgment Day

Jey Uso is on top of the world right now. After dealing with chaos from within The Bloodline for months, Main Event Jey quit the group and moved to WWE Monday Night RAW to start over. Fans are excited, and he is one of the most popular stars of the brand.

His popularity is exactly what made a bizarre interaction on his first RAW back so interesting. Dominik Mysterio, the most despised star in all of WWE, talked to him backstage. He tried to reason with Uso and compared their family dynamics.

Most notably, Dirty Dom offered Jey a spot in The Judgment Day. While Jey bouncing from one stable to another may seem unrealistic, he could shock the wrestling world by turning heel and joining Dom, Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley.

