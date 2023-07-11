Popular star to turn heel and join rival faction? - 4 WWE stars who can replace Giovanni Vinci in Imperium

Drama within factions is all the rage in WWE right now. The Bloodline saga has dominated Friday Night SmackDown, but the brand also features issues within Damage CTRL. Meanwhile, tension has been mounting within The Judgment Day on RAW.

Unfortunately, more drama has seemingly popped up. This time, the issues are within Imperium. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser battled Matt Riddle and Drew McIntyre on the latest episode of RAW. While Imperium put up a good fight, they ultimately lost the bout.

After McIntyre pinned Vinci, Imperium re-grouped on the ramp. A disappointed Gunther walked away, and Kaiser did the same shortly thereafter. Many are now under the impression that Giovanni Vinci may not remain in Imperium for much longer.

While it could all be a story where Vinci must redeem himself, there's a chance that the company will change up the European faction. If Giovanni is gone, WWE may wish to replace him in the group with someone new. This article will look at a handful of possible replacements should the company opt to replace the talented Italian.

Below are four WWE stars who can replace Giovanni Vinci in Imperium.

#4. Ilja Dragunov could be called up from NXT

Ilja Dragunov

Ilja Dragunov is one of WWE's most intense superstars. While he isn't the biggest or strongest competitor, Ilja hits as hard as anybody else in the company, if not harder. He also has a "never say die" mentality.

The Russian star is currently looking to win the NXT Championship for the first time ever. If he manages to defeat Bron Breakker on the next episode of WWE NXT, he'll move on to Carmelo Hayes at The Great American Bash.

Whether Ilja wins against Bron or not, most believe the talented Russian will be the main roster bound sooner rather than later.

If he does join Monday Night RAW, he could align with Imperium. Gunther is a long-time rival of Dragunov's, but sometimes that can lead to mutual respect and even admiration.

#3. JD McDonagh isn't currently doing anything

Former NXT Cruiserweight Champion JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh is a fierce WWE Superstar. He started with the company as part of the United Kingdom Championship Tournament and then NXT UK. He was part of the NXT brand earlier this year before being included in the 2023 WWE Draft.

The Irish Ace was drafted to Monday Night RAW just a few months ago. He dominated Dolph Ziggler in a brief feud and teased some relationship with Finn Balor. Still, nothing has come out of it and potentially never will.

If there are no plans for JD to work with Balor or The Judgment Day, he could instead join Imperium. He was part of NXT UK and the British and European scene just like the rest of the faction.

While his attitude differs from theirs, his talent certainly matches that of the rest of the group. He could also bring a mean streak that's much needed.

#2. Alexander Wolfe could return to WWE and rejoin the faction

Alexander Wolfe isn't in WWE anymore. The Dresden Hatchetman was released from the Stamford-based promotion about two years ago while the company was making frequent cuts. He remains a regular on the European indie scene.

The German wrestler may not be with WWE at the moment, but he has a long history with the company. He spent time on NXT, NXT UK, and SmackDown. Alexander was a member of both Imperium and SaNiTY.

Given that Wolfe was part of Imperium in the past, he could return to the stable on RAW. Alexander appears to be in the best shape of his career, so rejoining his teammates would make sense. Even if Vinci isn't kicked out of the faction, Wolfe would be a good addition to the group. There is strength in numbers.

#1. Drew McIntyre could turn heel and join the stable

Drew McIntyre has been on the minds of wrestling fans for months. He stopped appearing on television, and some feared he'd be leaving WWE, but he returned at Money in the Bank in London, much to the joy of fans.

The Scottish Psychopath is currently battling Gunther and Imperium as a whole. He is expected to fight The Ring General at SummerSlam for the coveted Intercontinental Championship. He also helped Matt Riddle in defeating Vinci and Kaiser on RAW.

An interesting swerve could see McIntyre not end up fighting The Ring General but instead join the imposing faction. Gunther could dominate the Intercontinental Championship scene while Drew could then focus on the World Heavyweight Title but with Imperium behind him.

