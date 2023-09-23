Popular stars to switch brands and replace The Street Profits in Bobby Lashley's group? Exploring possible reunion

All is not well in Bobby Lashley's camp following SmackDown, as his interference in The Street Profits' match against The LWO backfired. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins lost to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, as they hesitated to take advantage after The All-Mighty gave them the upper hand.

This led to an aggressive dressing down backstage, where Lashley warned that if they don't show killer instincts, he would kick The Street Profits out of his group. The former WWE Champion claimed he could easily replace Ford and Dawkins.

If the former Tag Team Champions don't maintain their edge, Bobby Lashley can bring Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams aboard. The current NXT Champion has proven that he gets The All-Mighty's vision, making him a perfect candidate to join the group.

Hayes and Williams may have gone their separate ways on NXT, but remain friends. The two have been seen speaking with Lashley backstage, which means a potential reunion under the veteran star is never far away.

WWE could "pull the trigger" on this switch-up if Carmelo Hayes loses his NXT Title to Ilja Dragunov at No Mercy next weekend. The future looks bright for The A-Champion, with several possibilities on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown.

Alternatively, Bobby Lashley could add more members to his group

Lashley doesn't need to stop at three. The All-Mighty could simply add more WWE Superstars to his faction to teach The Street Profits a lesson on doing whatever it takes to win. They can eventually learn that the numbers game always helps.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams are obviously prime candidates for an expansion, while Cedric Alexander is another option. Bobby Lashley's former Hurt Business stablemate could use some direction after Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE.

It will be interesting to see how this story progresses, whether Lashley kicks The Street Profits out, or helps them succeed as heels. Either way, SmackDown has another top heel stable looking to take over.

Who do you think will join Bobby Lashley's faction next? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!