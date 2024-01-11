Popular superstar to betray The Rock after their tag-team match on RAW and face him at WrestleMania? Analysing the possibility

The Rock recently returned to WWE at RAW Day 1. He hinted at sitting at the 'head of the table' which has caused speculation about The Brahma Bull finally facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. However, there is a big problem standing in the way.

Cody Rhodes lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and has teased 'finishing his story' at WrestleMania 40. Most fans are hoping for The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the Showcase of Immortals. This would leave The Rock without a big opponent at WrestleMania.

The Rock could face Roman Reigns at a later date, but could still have a massive showdown against a family member this year. The Brahma Bull could team-up with Bloodline outcast and his family member Jey Uso on RAW and the two could have a showcase tag-team match. However, Jey could then turn on the 51-year-old and set up a massive WrestleMania match.

This would not only elevate Jey Uso to the top card level, but Rock's singles return match could end in a win rather than losing to Roman Reigns. It would also allow Cody Rhodes to 'finish his story'.

The Rock has hinted at something big this year in WWE

The Rock astounded the WWE Universe with his grand comeback to the Stamford-based company during RAW: Day 1, hinting at a potential match against Roman Reigns.

The Brahma Bull further demonstrated his prowess by delivering a Spinebuster and The People's Elbow to Jinder Mahal, making it clear that he still possesses remarkable skills. He then stated on X that he is just getting started:

The eight-time WWE Champion last laced up his boots in 2016, swiftly defeating Erick Rowan (now Erick Redbeard) in six seconds at WrestleMania 32. Fans have eagerly awaited his return, especially for a clash with Roman Reigns since the Tribal Chief's heel turn. However, they might have to wait longer if The Brahma Bull faces someone else this year.

