Popular tag team endorsed by Becky Lynch, absent former champions - 7 female stars WWE must push in 2023

Does WWE have a depth issue in the women's division? That is a topic of conversation that dominated many sections of social media recently. The point may seem unfair at first, but there is reason to believe it may be accurate.

It, of course, isn't an issue in terms of talent. World Wrestling Entertainment is loaded with talented female performers across all three brands. The issue seems to be a lack of steady screen time, and consistency for a decent percentage of their main roster women's division.

The company has numerous top stars who draw ratings, sell tickets, and move merchandise. Unfortuntely, there may be an over-reliance on the same names, which leaves others floundering. Thankfully, the company has the talent and the means to correct this issue.

All they need to do is start dedicating television time to underutilized stars, to flesh out their characters. This article will look at seven women who could use steady and consistent screen time, in order to matter more for the promotion moving forward.

Below are seven female stars WWE must push in the last few months of 2023.

#7. Isla Dawn & #6. Alba Fyre, The Unholy Union have been mostly absent

Expand Tweet

The Unholy Union is a tag team made up of Scottish stars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The two formed their team while on NXT, but was later called up to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft.

As a team, the pair won the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. Unfortunately, the belts were unified with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles earlier this year, which was the last time the spooky pair competed on television.

There is hope that things are turning around, however. A vignette aired during last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, where the creepy duo called out the company's women's division. They also seemingly took credit for the "curse" haunting the Women's Tag Team Titles scene.

#5. Indi Hartwell & #4. Candice LeRae, Becky Lynch wants to see The Way pushed

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartell in action

The Way was a stable on WWE NXT that featured Candice LeRae, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Austin Theory, and Indi Hartwell. The faction, sans Theory, was seemingly set to be a big part of Monday Night RAW, but the members have all but vanished.

The female stars of the group, Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae, recently popped up briefly for a short-term rivalry with Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, as soon as the pair lost, they vanished from television, and have been waiting for a real opportunity ever since.

They do have a big star supporting them behind the scenes, however. Becky Lynch recently spoke out about the lack of opportunity the pair have, alongside Xia Li. Could The Man's support lead to both female members of The Way returning to television on a more consistent basis?

#3. Kayden Carter & #2. Katana Chance, both women deserve more screentime

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance

In many ways, the story of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance resemble that of The Unholy Union. The two were initially singles stars in WWE, but they joined forces, and formed a successful tag team.

While on NXT, the pair won the coveted NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. They were called up to the main roster as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. While they were given attention for a few weeks, the company quickly stopped giving them television time, and now they mostly appear on Main Event.

The pair absolutely need to be booked more regularly for fans to care about them. Not only that, but for the Women's Tag Team Championship division to matter, teams need to be active beyond just when there's a title feud.

#1. Tegan Nox has seemingly finally gotten WWE's attention

Expand Tweet

Tegan Nox is an incredibly talented young WWE star. Despite being involved in wrestling for nearly a decade, Tegan is still only 28 years old. She has experience wrestling worldwide, prior to signing with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard doesn't have many championship accolades to her name, especially in WWE. Still, she has competed on NXT UK, NXT, RAW, and SmackDown, along with the Mae Young Classic, which is quite impressive by itself. Unfortunately, she has struggled to appear on television much at all in 2023.

Much like there being hope for The Unholy Union after the vignette aired on SmackDown, Tegan's push hopefully began on Monday Night RAW. She interacted with Becky Lynch, Adam Pearce, and even defeated Natalya. Like so often, the key will be keeping her on-screen consistently.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.