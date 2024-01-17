Popular talent influenced by Hall of Famer, former MMA fighter - 4 WWE NXT stars who can take over Cora Jade's spot in 2024

WWE NXT is the third brand in World Wrestling Entertainment. RAW launched in 1993 and SmackDown began in 1999. A decade later, the promotion launched NXT as a television show, which eventually became a developmental brand in 2012.

A decade later, NXT has become home to some of the best young stars in all of professional wrestling. The brand has also had some of the most exciting stories, moments, and matches in all of professional wrestling despite primarily featuring stars with limited television experience.

One of the brightest prospects on the brand has been Cora Jade. The talented Jade took some time away from the ring last year before returning at NXT Deadline. Unfortunately, things have taken a surprising and unfortunate turn, as Cora has suffered a serious injury and will now be out of action for a long time.

Cora was seemingly set to be in a top spot on NXT, but those plans are out the window now. This article will look at a handful of talented performers on the brand who could step in for Jade until she returns from a forced hiatus.

Below are four WWE NXT stars who can take over Cora Jade's spot in 2024:

#4. Kelani Jordan is rapidly rising up

Kelani Jordan is one of the fastest-rising stars in WWE NXT. Excluding one brief appearance in a Battle Royal at a live event, Jordan's first-ever match took place in March of 2023. She teamed up with Indi Hartwell to battle Zoey Stark and Karmen Petrovic.

Despite not being an active competitor for even a year now, she has rapidly ascended in WWE. This could be thanks to her raw talent, being inspired by the likes of Rob Van Dam and Naomi, working with more experienced pros such as Dana Brooke and Blair Davenport, or even her real-life relationship with Carmelo Hayes.

Regardless of why she's become so successful so quickly, it is clear that Kelani is extremely talented. With Cora out of action for the foreseeable future, Jordan could be the young and talented performer to move up the card. Given that Kelani is a babyface, a push for Jordan would also give Cora a ready-made feud upon her return.

#3. Jaida Parker has a lot of upside in WWE

Jaida Parker

Jaida Parker has a similar story in WWE as Kelani Jordan. She technically made her wrestling debut at the tail end of 2022 in a Battle Royal but didn't officially start having proper matches until March 2023.

Parker burst on the scene in October, wrestling on both NXT and NXT Level Up. She has recently joined OTM, a stable led by SCRYPTS. The group is currently feuding with Adriana Rizzo, Tony D'Angelo, and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo.

While she hasn't had the exposure of Kelani Jordan quite yet, Jaida has clear talent and will likely have a bright future in WWE. She is also a heel, so sliding into Cora Jade's spot would make a little more sense for Jaida than it would for Jordan.

#2. Tatum Paxley has found a great role for herself

Tatum Paxley has quickly become one of the most interesting characters in all of WWE, especially on NXT. She started as a somewhat standard personality who even became affiliated with Diamond Mine. Over time, however, she morphed into a darker and creepier personality.

Today, she has a bizarre obsession with the WWE NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. Fans weren't sure if this obsession would become antagonizing, but for now, there is peace between the two stars.

While the love affair could remain a happy one, there's a real chance that Lyra eventually rejects Tatum and it causes Paxley to snap. From there, she could rise into a top-heel spot on the white and gold brand moving forward. They could even clash over the NXT Women's Championship.

#1. Lola Vice has a major title opportunity

Lola Vice on NXT

Lola Vice is yet another rapidly rising female superstar on WWE NXT. Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, she was a mixed martial artist. Now, in her 20s, Lola is quickly taking off in the world of professional wrestling.

The talented Vice picked up a major victory recently. WWE NXT held the Women's Breakout Tournament and Lola ultimately won the entire thing. This has earned her a guaranteed title shot at the time of her choosing, similar to that of the Money in the Bank briefcase.

With Cora out of the picture, Lola already has a guaranteed title shot and is rapidly becoming a bigger name. Vice stepping into Jade's spot would make a lot of sense and, given her current trajectory, it would be quite easy for Shawn Michaels and the booking team to pull this off.

