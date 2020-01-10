Popular WWE couple discuss having a baby in the future

Jan 10, 2020

WWE has relaxed its policy on its Superstars dating each other in recent years, and now has several couples on the roster including Carmella and Corey Graves, The Miz and Maryse and Rusev and Lana, to name a few.

One couple who got together during their time on the independent circuit before being brought into WWE separately, have become very popular in company. I am, of course, talking about Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano.

What’s more, fans of the couple may have even more cause for celebration, as a Tweet from Candice LeRae has revealed that the pair are discussing having children together, with the subject of names coming up.

Johnny insists that we will have a son one day. My cousin asks, “What if it’s a girl? What will you name her?”@JohnnyGargano without hesitation said, “Then her name will be Amanda Lorian.” 🤦‍♀️ — Candice LeRae (@CandiceLeRae) January 9, 2020

Admittedly, the above Tweet seems to be more about highlighting Gargano's silly sense of humor rather than a genuine discussion about about having children, but it certainly seems to suggest there are plans for the future.

They should, absolutely, call their daughter Amanda Lorian.

There have been a few WWE babies recently, with Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella, Miz and Maryse, and Mike and Maria Bennett having children whilst working for the company. Some of these pregnancies were even used in storylines on WWE programming, the latter in particular.

Do you think Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano should call their daughter Amanda Lorian? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!