Popular WWE duo to turn heel for the first time ever and dethrone Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens? The signs are there

WWE's tag team division is arguably the best it's been in over a decade, thanks to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Canadian duo has raised the bar for tag team wrestling thanks in no small part to the entire Bloodline story arc.

They main-evented Night One of WrestleMania 39 against The Usos, winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship after a fantastic match. Two nights later, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens defended the titles against The Street Profits.

However, that may not be Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford's only shot during this reign. The Street Profits need a change. They last held the Tag Team Titles at the start of 2021, failing to regain them against The Usos, RK-Bro, and the current champions.

Adding to their frustrations, they were the first team eliminated in last night's number one contender's Gauntlet Match for a shot at Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's belts.

Ford, in particular, could be eyeing a turn to the dark side. He was heavily booed during his Money in the Bank qualifying match against LA Knight and got rattled by the reaction. Put everything together, and a Street Profits heel turn seems inevitable. It's just a matter of when, not if.

This would be their first-ever heel turn as an established tag team in WWE. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were on the fence during their feud with RK-Bro ahead of WrestleMania 38 but re-affirmed themselves as good guys at the event.

When could WWE turn The Street Profits heel on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn?

Montez Ford's wife, Bianca Belair is on her own journey toward a potential heel turn, so WWE might turn them on the same night and pair them together. That could happen soon, potentially in the lead-up to SummerSlam. Belair will likely face Charlotte Flair and Asuka for the WWE Women's Championship that night.

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Via BWE: There are still plans to turn Bianca Belair and the Street Profits heel in the future Via BWE: There are still plans to turn Bianca Belair and the Street Profits heel in the future https://t.co/zdcqLWSJAV

As a result, The Street Profits may very well dethrone Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It would be quite the change for Ford and Dawkins. They have spent way too long without any championship gold, so it's about time something is done about it.

A rejuvenated version of The Street Profits can further elevate the tag team division, especially with an extended feud with KO and Sami. These are exciting times!

