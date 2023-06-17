WWE needs to turn 34-year-old star heel on SmackDown

WWE needs to consider turning a 34-year-old superstar heel following tonight's confrontation on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair recently returned to the company and got a shot at Asuka's WWE Women's Championship. Adam Pearce gave The Queen the title match after promising Bianca Belair that he would give her a shot at the title if she didn't interrupt as he was presenting Asuka with the new title on last week's SmackDown.

However, Pearce quickly caved and gave Charlotte a title match when she interrupted the presentation.

Tonight on SmackDown, Bianca Belair interrupted Charlotte Flair during her appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect. The EST vowed to be ringside during Flair's title match against Asuka and noted that she will be doing things her way from now on.

Bianca Belair has been a fan favorite her entire run on the main roster and is one of WWE's most popular superstars. However, she has the opportunity to show wrestling fans a different side of herself if she were to turn heel shortly. A change of attitude could not only lead to a fresh start for Belair, but it could be what she needs to capture the WWE Women's Championship.

Wrestling veteran says Bianca Belair would be an amazing heel in WWE

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently claimed that Bianca Belair would excel as a heel in the company.

During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene with former superstar Rene Dupree, Kenny Bolin admitted that he didn't watch Bianca in NXT but has been impressed with her on the main roster. He added that she has the potential to be an incredible heel if the company ever decided to go in that direction on the blue brand.

"I think Bianca is definitely a top star. And I've never seen her as a heel but when this thing happened with Asuka, it's almost like they don't want Asuka to be heel. It's like they want her to be babyface no matter what she does. And Bianca, I think, would be an amazing heel. And I haven't seen any of her heel work because I probably haven't seen 45 minutes of NXT since Shinsuke [Nakamura] was there," he said.

Bianca Belair voiced her displeasure with Adam Pearce immediately after he gave Charlotte Flair a title shot. Only time will tell if The EST will turn heel as she goes after Asuka's title on SmackDown.

