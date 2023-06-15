34-year-old top WWE SmackDown Superstar would be an amazing heel, according to wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently addressed former WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair possibly turning heel.

Belair joined the Stamford-based company in 2016 and spent four years in NXT before making her main roster debut three years ago. The 34-year-old has since become one of the top female superstars and held the SmackDown and RAW Women's Titles.

Belair has been a babyface character since her main roster debut despite having a heel run during her NXT time. During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin pointed out that he did not watch Belair in NXT. However, he believes she would become "an amazing heel" on the main roster.

"I think Bianca is definitely a top star. And I've never seen her as a heel but when this thing happened with Asuka, it's almost like they don't want Asuka to be heel. It's like they want her to be babyface no matter what she does. And Bianca, I think, would be an amazing heel. And I haven't seen any of her heel work because I probably haven't seen 45 minutes of NXT since Shinsuke [Nakamura] was there," he said. [From 24:11 to 24:33]

Check out the video below:

Kenny Bolin believes a top RAW Superstar does not take his weight and looks seriously. Check out his comments here.

Bianca Belair's WWE RAW Women's Title reign ended at Night of Champions

In April 2022, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 to capture the RAW Women's Championship. The EST of WWE held the title for over 400 days before losing it to Asuka last month at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

The Stamford-based company recently retired the RAW Women's Title and replaced it with the new WWE Women's Championship. Last Friday, Charlotte Flair confronted Asuka and demanded a championship match. However, it is yet to be made official.

Another wrestling veteran commented on WWE possibly turning Bianca Belair heel after Charlotte Flair returned on SmackDown. Check out his comments here.

Please credit Cafe de Rene and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes