Top WWE RAW Superstar does not take his weight and looks seriously, claims wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin recently criticized Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens for allegedly not taking his weight seriously.

Owens has been an active competitor in the Stamford-based company since 2014. The 39-year-old has since held several championships, including the Universal Title. He is now the Undisputed Tag Team Champion in his first reign, alongside his real-life best friend, Sami Zayn. Despite this, Owens has been heavily criticized for seemingly being overweight.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Bolin stated that Owens could be considered among the best five superstars in WWE. However, the wrestling veteran claimed that the Undisputed Tag Team Champion does not take his looks and weight seriously:

"When you go by merch and fan reaction, you might want to put him in the top five, but he does not take his craft seriously. He wears eight dollars worth of laundry to the ring, which... that's a line I stole from [Jim] Cornette; I'll give him credit. It made sense. I said the man doesn't, he doesn't take his weight seriously, he doesn't take his look seriously, and we've seen him in better shape," he said.

The wrestling veteran added:

"My son used to follow him in, I think the ROH days, and he knows how to be in shape. He's been there before. But then again, if you can not work out, stay over with the crowd, and get big paydays and get a million dollar contract, or whatever the hell they pay him, then hey, you know." [17:54 - 18:30]

What did Jim Cornette say about Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Kevin Owens?

Despite the criticism Kevin Owens has been subjected to over his weight in the past few years, Jim Cornette recently praised the Undisputed Tag Team Champion for being in better shape lately.

Cornette pointed out during an episode of his Drive Thru podcast has improved his physique:

"I've gotta put Owens over because I think physically he looks the best he's ever looked. So anyway, he does physically look better than he had. And it's not a rib. He still looks like sh*t compared to all the tanned, oiled guys that go to the gym. But he's easily 30 pounds lighter or more than he was in the ROH days when we asked him to lose weight," he said.

