Popular WWE faction to be dissolved in current champion's absence? Piecing together the RAW clues

WWE aired the final live RAW of 2023 tonight. The latest edition of the red brand featured plenty of action and drama. Intercontinental Champion Gunther continued his title reign after defeating The Miz in a spectacular match.

The Ring General bumped into Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser backstage. He told the duo they needed to make themselves of use in his upcoming absence. Are we witnessing the end of Imperium as we know it in the wake of the backstage segment on WWE RAW?

Expand Tweet

It is possible the faction could grow apart amid Gunther’s absence. Vinci and Kaiser have not been effective as a unit as of late. They’ve cost the Ring General several losses in multi-man matches. They might go their separate ways in 2024.

It is worth noting that WWE has teased a solo run for Ludwig Kaiser in the past. The promotion aired a vignette for the former NXT Tag Team Champion on a previous episode of the red brand.

What happened after Imperium attacked Kofi Kingston on WWE RAW?

Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci were interrupted by Kofi Kingston (dressed as Santa) backstage on WWE RAW. The pair attacked the New Day star in the ring. Jey Uso arrived to make the save for his former opponent.

Expand Tweet

The Yeet Master challenged Kaiser to a singles match on the spot. The match was made official by General Manager Adam Pearce during the commercial break. Giovanni Vinci watched the action from ringside as Kaiser and Jey went back and forth.

Vinci tried to intervene but was stopped in his tracks by Kofi Kingston. Jey took advantage of the distraction to take out Kaiser with a spear. He then hit his splash from the top rope for the win.

Fans can check out the live results from the red brand here.