Popular WWE name to join Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series WarGames? Analysing the possibility

WWE has officially announced this year's WarGames match for Survivor Series 2023, featuring Cody Rhodes alongside Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn facing off against Judgement Day within the confines of the double-cage ring. Notably, last year's WarGames match included five participants from each team, leaving room for adding a fifth member to both sides this year.

Discussing the potential fifth member for the face team brings up speculation about the return of Pat McAfee to the Stamford-based promotion. He made a surprising comeback during the September 15 episode of SmackDown, kicking off the show in a segment with Austin Theory and The Rock.

Since then, the former SmackDown commentator has been absent from the company, but this year's WarGames match could allow orchestrating another anticipated return for the Indianapolis star.

Expand Tweet

The likelihood of McAfee's return is supported by his prior experience in a WarGames match, having previously clashed against the Undisputed Era in NXT.

Adding Pat to this match could present an element of unpredictability to the current scenario. In his previous WarGames appearance, McAfee impressed fans with his in-ring skills. However, it is essential to note that this scenario will only unfold if Pat gets time from College Gameday commitments.

As anticipation builds for the Survivor Series Premium Live event, it remains to be seen how the unfolding events will shape up and whether the 36-year-old star will make his WWE comeback.

Will Randy Orton make his return at Survivor Series WarGames?

Adding to the speculation of notable comebacks at this year's Survivor Series WarGames is the anticipation surrounding Randy Orton. Fans have eagerly awaited the return of The Viper for the past few months, and recent reports suggest that his comeback is imminent, expected to be anytime soon.

As we approach Survivor Series WarGames, there is a growing belief that the multi-time World Champion will make his return on the Premium Live Event. Upon his comeback, he potentially aligned himself with his friend Cody Rhodes as the fifth member in their battle against Judgement Day.

If this unfolds, Randy Orton's return to the WarGames match is poised to be memorable.

Expand Tweet

The last time Orton graced the squared circle was in May 2022, when he and Matt Riddle faced The Usos in a WWE Tag Team Championship unification match on SmackDown. Given the hiatus, his return adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming event.

Overall, Survivor Series 2023 is shaping up to be a promising show for fans, with the potential for surprise comebacks adding anticipation to the event.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here