Update on Pat McAfee's current WWE status - Reports

There has been an update on Pat McAfee's current status with WWE.

McAfee made his shocking return to the company last month during the September 15 edition of SmackDown. He kicked off the show but was quickly interrupted by Austin Theory.

The two stars traded words before The Rock showed up to a thunderous reaction from wrestling fans. The Great One got the entire crowd in Denver to mock Theory and then hit him with a People's Elbow. McAfee then delivered a People's Elbow as well to the former United States Champion to end the segment.

Earlier today, Pat McAfee noted on his X/Twitter account that he has not signed a new deal with College Gameday due to the criticism he is receiving from fans of the program. The Athletic ran a poll that revealed that only 30% of College Gameday fans enjoy McAfee on the show. You can check out McAfee's full post by clicking here.

"I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the “distinguished” College Football folks are definitely one of those," he posted.

Following Pat McAfee's post on social media, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful noted that the 36-year-old's appearances on College Gameday every Saturday were a hurdle in keeping him away from WWE.

"This was a big hurdle in keeping him away from WWE," SRS posted.

Pat McAfee praises The Miz for wrestling an invisible man on WWE RAW

The Miz hilariously cut a promo on an invisible John Cena last month on WWE RAW.

The A-Lister was a part of a very memorable segment last month on the red brand. The Miz cut a promo on John Cena despite the 16-time world champion not being in the ring. Pat McAfee welcomed The Miz on his show and praised the former champion for his performance. McAfee added that the 43-year-old deserves an award for his altercation with an invisible man:

"I don't know if he's gonna be able to take you serious with what you did last night, but we will certainly relay the message. I appreciate the hell out of you, you're the man! That was... you should win an award for last night." [From 05:05 to 05:15]

You can check out The Miz's full interview with McAfee in the video below:

Pat McAfee is a natural with a microphone, and his commentary has been missed on WWE SmackDown. It will be fascinating to see if the former NFL punter will expand his role with WWE if he has more time on his hands moving forward.

