Popular WWE RAW star to move to NXT after 18 months on the main roster? Exploring why it may need to happen

This past Monday Night on RAW, WWE fans witnessed one of the most polarizing tag team matches of the new year so far, as Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri took on the team of Ivar and Valhalla.

For the past month or so, this feud has entertained many fans, as some of these otherwise underused stars are finally getting a chance to show what they can do in the ring.

However, Maxxine Dupri's performance yet again left many fans confused as to why she was able to be put in a position to wrestle on national television, given her lack of ring time. So far, Dupri has competed in only six matches on RAW.

While the professional cheerleader has exhibited some excellent character work in both Alpha Academy and the Maximum Male Models faction, her in-ring skills compared to her colleagues on the main roster are clear for many to see.

Given that she has the charisma to be a top WWE star, company higher-ups may consider having her move down to NXT to polish up her skills in front of a smaller audience.

This move has proved well in recent years, with top names like Mandy Rose, Baron Corbin, and Dijak showing they can establish themselves as even bigger stars performing in NXT.

Maxxine Dupri wants a rematch against one of WWE's biggest stars

Last December, the 26-year-old had her toughest test in the ring as she went one-on-one with the current Women's World Champion, Rhea Ripley.

Despite losing in convincing fashion, Dupri stated in an interview on the Lightweights podcast that she is determined to get back into the ring with The Eradicator again.

"Rhea Ripley. I mean I need another shot at that. I was genuinely scared at that time. Just because it's hard when you have so much respect for someone. I just think the world of her. And on top of that, not only is she so talented, but she's dangerous in the ring. She has this huge confidence... But then to like come in and share that space with her, that's a lot of pressure." [From 18:55 to 19:37]

Despite having not worked in the pro wrestling business before signing for WWE in 2021, Maxxine has shown the utmost respect for the business both in and out of the ring.

