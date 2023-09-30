Popular WWE SmackDown star plotting to become the new Tribal Chief? Exploring the possibility

On WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns seems to have lost command as The Tribal Chief. In his absence, The Bloodline members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have gone on a carnage. Unfortunately, Paul Heyman also is not able to keep the members of the heel faction under control.

While Sikoa and Jimmy's behavior might not seem to be trouble, it can soon lead to disaster for Roman Reigns. There is a possibility that, in his mind, Jimmy Uso is plotting to dethrone Reigns and become the new Tribal Chief. At least recent developments have suggested the same.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Jimmy Uso assaulted several people backstage. While Solo Sikoa did not join him initially, later on, he took an active part in the same. This shows that, somehow, Jimmy has been able to influence the mind of Sikoa. If true, this could be dangerous for Roman Reigns.

By the time Reigns returns on WWE SmackDown, Sikoa might be entirely under the control of Jimmy. And if this happens, the latter could connect with his brother Jey and lead a rebellion against Roman Reigns. This rebellion could see Reigns lose and give up his status as The Tribal Chief to Jimmy Uso.

LA Knight attacked Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

Last week on WWE SmackDown, fans were disappointed after John Cena fell victim to the hands of The Bloodline. Toward the end of the show, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa landed a vicious beating on the 16-time world champion. The duo showed no respect and continued hitting Cena until they made a statement.

While Jimmy and Solo seemed on track to do the same this week, a timely interruption from LA Knight saved John Cena. On the latest episode of SmackDown, The Bloodline members did land a beating on Cena. However, Knight was quick to respond and help Cena.

Knight and Cena then took out The Bloodline, after which The Mega Star signed a contract to be John's partner at Fastlane. Initially, the segment was planned for last week's show. However, it could not happen since LA Knight was diagnosed with Covid-19.

However, now that he is back, it will be interesting to see John Cena team up with Knight to take on The Bloodline at Fastlane. While the team of Cena and Knight is expected to win, the latter will be getting a huge push teaming up with the 16-time world champion.