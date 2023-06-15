Popular WWE star to turn heel after 2 years by cashing in Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins?

The 2023 Mr. Money in the Bank is believed to target the highly-sought-after World Heavyweight Championship held by Seth Rollins. Next month, the Men's Ladder Match will script an entirely new chapter for a WWE star. All six competitors, who have never won a world title, will have the chance to get a step closer to finishing their story.

Interestingly, the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match is packed with babyfaces. Among them is Shinsuke Nakamura. The Artist is rumored to win the contract briefcase, second-in-line to LA Knight, and has every reason to cash in for the World Heavyweight Title. Seth Rollins has been a major thorn in his side, having broken his momentum at Fastlane 2021 and even pinned Nakamura in the first round of the World Title Tournament.

Shinsuke Nakamura was arguably at his best during his heel run from 2018 to 2021. He feuded with former Universal Champion AJ Styles before having lengthy reigns with the United States and the Intercontinental Titles. Once the potential Money in the Bank winner bashes Rollins for the World Championship, he could justify his actions with the 'epic' heel line: "Sorry, no speak English."

Seth Rollins has been a fighting champion, but Shinsuke could be his antithesis. The King of Strong Style shall re-debut NakaAmerica and refuse to defend his title until a suitable challenger pops up. Attention will then be shifted to Roman Reigns' future title defenses while heel Nakamura's title reign gets extended.

Shinsuke Nakamura has already hinted at a Money in the Bank cash-in against Seth Rollins

Nakamura, who has been on the main roster since 2017, hasn't been handed many world title opportunities in his career. His Universal Championship matches against AJ Styles ended with low blows, and fans heavily criticized them. WWE needs to make things right since The Artist is close to completing his Grand Slam.

Desperation was visible on the 43-year-old veteran's face when he was interviewed by Cathy Kelley a few weeks ago. Interestingly, Shinsuke Nakamura claimed that the win against Bronson Reed was "his first step to a World Championship."

The omission of the Universal Title could've been a planned teaser for the next Money in the Bank cash-in.

"This opportunity, Money in the Bank ladder match is gonna change my life again. This is the first step to the World Championship. I came to WWE to be the World Champion. I've never forgotten that. I will be World Champion anyhow using Money in the Bank briefcase."

The Puerto Rico crowd singing along to Shinsuke Nakamura's entrance on #SmackDown is absolutely incredible and I love witnessing it!

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in the upcoming July premium live event. Could Shinsuke Nakmaura win the men's briefcase and shockingly cash in on the same day? The Visionary is rumored to have a short title reign, so it is a possibility.

