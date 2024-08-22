Popular WWE tag team to turn heel and cost Street Profits vs. The Bloodline? Analyzing potential SmackDown swerve

The WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line on SmackDown when The Bloodline defends against The Street Profits. It will be the first time Solo Sikoa's faction puts the titles since winning it from DIY.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa came close to getting themselves a rematch for the tag titles. They defeated The Street Profits in a No.1 contenders match, which could lead them down a dark path. They might be reeling, having missed their opportunity to put themselves back into the tag title picture.

DIY could stun the WWE Universe and turn heel on SmackDown this week (August 23). They might attack The Street Profits out of frustration and start a villainous run on the blue brand.

It was the first time DIY and Street Profits fought, and they tore the house down in a classic tag team bout. This could lead to a rivalry between the two teams, as it's highly unlikely The Bloodline will lose the belts anytime soon.

Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa were successful heels during their NXT careers. Ciampa was particularly impressive as a heel, displaying a callous and nasty side that fit him like a glove. This could allow them more opportunities to shine on WWE's main roster.

DIY could pretend to come to Street Profits' rescue to even the odds if Solo Sikoa and Tonga Loa get involved in the tag title match. They could appear to be cheering the challengers on before brutally costing them.

The Bloodline should lose their titles to a reunited Usos tag team on WWE SmackDown

The tag team division on SmackDown is strong, but The Bloodline could be set for a lengthy tag title run. Jacob Fatu has been unstoppable since debuting on the blue brand. Alongside this, the Freebird rule is in play, meaning Solo Sikoa can play a game of chess with any challenging team.

Fans are pining for one tag team to reunite soon: The Usos. Jimmy and Jey disbanded last year after the former turned on his twin at SummerSlam 2023.

Jey Uso is now on RAW and looks set for a tag team run with former Honorary Uce Sami Zayn. That shouldn't prevent them from crossing over to SmackDown once an inevitable Bloodline Civil War erupts in WWE and Roman Reigns rounds up the original stable.

The Usos could be the ones to dethrone The Bloodline 2.0 and become nine-time tag team champions. This could make sense as a WrestleMania 41 match, making up for their disappointing 'Mania XL grudge match.

