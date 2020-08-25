Possible feuds that could start following NXT TakeOver XXX

After an action-packed NXT TakeOver XXX, one of the brand's major feuds ended with Karrion Kross capturing the NXT Championship. Following Keith Lee's defeat and departure to RAW, a new crop of challengers for the NXT Championship will soon emerge.

What's next for the landscape of NXT and what are some of the feuds we will see following the weekend? With several shocking moments and strong matches, the newest episode of NXT should be filled with those answers.

In this article, several possible feuds will be discussed. These predictions are based on match finishes and the previous history of storylines.

#1 Karrion Kross & Tommaso Ciampa

Tomasso Ciampa and Karrion Kross battled each other at NXT Takeover In Your House.

While these two NXT Superstars don't have a long history, they certainly have some bad blood that sets up a feud and a need for retribution from Tommaso Ciampa. At NXT TakeOver: In Your House, we saw Ciampa get dispatched pretty handily by the current NXT Champion.

Kross, who was injured during his Championship match, may need a little time to heal before a potential feud with Ciampa can turn physical. A verbal sparring session over several weeks could build this feud to a palpable crescendo.

Ciampa is set to return to NXT this Wednesday and he will surely have a lot to say. Expect him to allude to his previous defeat at the hands of Kross, setting up an inevitable encounter.

#2 Raquel Gonzalez & Rhea Ripley

Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley shared an intense moment at NXT Takeover 30.

Following the aftermath of the Io Shirai and Dakota Kai NXT Women's Championship match, we saw an encounter between Raquel Gonzalez and Rhea Ripley. The two came face to face and seemed to nod to one another, starting a new chapter between the Superstars.

After suffering defeat at the hands of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship, Ripley has been battling back to get involved in the main event picture once again. Meanwhile, Gonzalez has proven to be a formidable force as she has been an enforcer for her friend Kai.

A feud between Ripley and Gonzalez would be a dream scenario between two powerful and fierce competitors. This feud could also elevate the winner as a potential challenger for NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

#3 Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Could there be a continuation of the battle between Damian Priest and Finn Balor?

Unable to get into the NXT North American Championship Ladder match, Finn Balor had an impressive showing in a brutal contest against Timothy Thatcher. Balor showcased his technical wrestling abilities and an edge that we hadn't seen in some time.

Damian Priest was able to outlast his opponents and capture the NXT North American Championship in an exciting and hard-hitting ladder match. A feud between Priest and Balor could be a spark for both competitors and provide different results for both men.

A win for Priest could further legitimize his status as champion with a win over the talented Balor. While it doesn't seem likely that the belt will be switching hands anytime soon, Balor could elevate the title if he were to become the new champ. Balor wants a title in NXT and an ongoing feud between him and Priest could set up a dynamic encounter.