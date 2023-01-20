Possible final indie show before mass content removal, bizarre gimmick match on SmackDown - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

New programming will be coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend, albeit only a small amount. There was a time when fans received double of the weekend programming each week, but the rate of new content has dipped considerably over the years.

A handful of shows were added to what will arrive this weekend. Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk featuring Kevin Owens. On Tuesday, NXT New Year's Evil from the prior week became available on-demand.

Wednesday saw two big additions: a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW and a new edition of WWE's The Bump. Shawn Michaels and Shelton Benjamin were the guests. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added to both platforms on Thursday.

Five shows are set to arrive this weekend, keeping up with the current theme of less programming being added to the archives. This includes potentially the last indie show on the service, the stars of tomorrow in action, and more. What exactly will be added to both streaming platforms?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

A new episode of The SmackDown LowDown will stream this weekend. More specifically, the recap & analysis show will become available on Saturday, January 21st, at 12 PM EST.

The show, typically hosted by Matt Camp and Jackie Remond, features discussions and highlights from SmackDown the night prior. Sometimes, a third panelist, such as Sam Roberts, Peter Rosenberg, or Jerry Lawler, will call in. Each episode also features three interviews from the arena.

Last week's episode of the series featured Megan Morant interviewing five top stars on the blue brand. She first interviewed Rey Mysterio & Raquel Rodriguez individually and then spoke with Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci together.

#4. Possibly the final indie show not owned by WWE will be added on-demand

One indie video is being promoted to arrive on WWE Network and Peacock. wXw Wrestling's We Love Wrestling #38 from October 15th, 2022, is being promoted for the weekend.

The show is listed to arrive on Sunday, January 22nd, although there are a few reasons why it may be inaccurate. Indie wrestling videos are almost exclusively added on Saturday.

wXw's show that was promoted last week arrived on Saturday despite being listed for Sunday. An unannounced PROGRESS show came alongside the wXw upload.

Unfortunately, this upcoming upload may be the last for new indie content. Insane Championship Wrestling programming is set to expire from Peacock and presumably be removed from the WWE Network. PROGRESS will also no longer be adding new shows to the platforms.

According to Fightful Select, World Wrestling Entertainment is no longer interested in hosting indie wrestling. This comes after the company has dramatically decreased its classic content uploads & even new original programming. An unfortunate precedent is being set for incoming content.

#3. WWE Main Event & #2. Friday Night SmackDown, two recent shows are set to be added

Imperium in a Miracle on 31st Street Fight

Two shows aired over the past month or so will be added on-demand to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. As a weekly reminder, SmackDown and RAW episodes have a thirty-day delay before being added on-demand. Meanwhile, NXT Level Up and Main Event have a shorter upload delay of around two weeks.

WWE Main Event from January 5th, 2023, will be added to the archives on Saturday, January 21st. The opening contest of the RAW B-show featured Shelton Benjamin battling NXT's Rip Fowler from The Schism. The main event saw Nikki Cross clash with Dana Brooke.

Friday Night SmackDown from December 23rd, 2022, will become available on-demand beginning on Sunday, January 22nd. The taped show featured the Christmas On 31st Street Fight Match in the main event. Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci battled Ricochet and Braun Strowman in a bizarre bout.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Nikkita Lyons

NXT Level Up is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock on Friday, January 20th, at 10 PM EST. NXT's B-show will be available on-demand on the Network but not on Peacock immediately after streaming due to contractual obligations with Hulu.

This week's episode of NXT Level Up continues the general format of three matches taking place over about a half-an-hour period. The show's main event featured Joe Gacy taking on Odyssey Jones in a singles competition.

The opening bout of the night will see real-life friends Jakara Jackson and NXT regular Nikkita Lyons clash. Damon Kemp is also set to appear on the program as he battled NXT Level Up's, Tank Ledger.

