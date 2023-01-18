WWE set to lose content on Peacock - Reports

WWE is set to lose its independent wrestling content on NBC Universal's Peacock streaming platform shortly.

NBC Universal and WWE announced a partnership in 2021. The billion-dollar deal made Peacock the exclusive home for the network in the United States. The promotion airs all of its premium live events on Peacock and regularly produces original content for the streaming service.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, multiple independent wrestling events are set to expire on the network. The company is reportedly not interested in continuing to feature independent wrestling content on Peacock or the network at this time. The report noted that several of the independent companies already have plans set for the future of their content.

WWE legend boasts about his documentary on Peacock

The company released a documentary about Ric Flair at the end of 2022 called Wooooo! Becoming Ric Flair and the wrestling legend appears to be quite proud of it.

The Nature Boy hung up his wrestling boots for good last summer at Ric Flair's Last Match event. He teamed up with Andrade El Idolo to defeat current AEW stars Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in the match at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

Earlier this morning, the 73-year-old took to Twitter to brag about the number of views on the documentary. Flair used the ratings from the "Best of" episode of WWE RAW at the end of 2022 and AEW Dynamite's numbers to claim that he is still one of the biggest draws in the business:

"Nielsen Says It All!! Can’t Fun From The Facts! WOOOOO! Wooooo! Becoming Ric Flair 1.134 mil WWE Raw 1.075 mil AEW Dynamite 876k," tweeted Ric Flair.

The Road to WrestleMania is officially upon us with the Royal Rumble under two weeks away. It will be interesting to see if the promotion produces new content to make up for what they lost in the weeks ahead.

