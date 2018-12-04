WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Ziggler and McIntyre have been split

Meltzer weighed in on both WWE superstars' futures

What's the story?

As we saw on RAW this week, Ziggler and McIntyre are no longer allied like they used to be, in weeks past. Veteran sports entertainment journalist Dave Meltzer commented on the split between the two men.

Thanks to Ringsidenews.com for the quote. Unfortunately, the future seems brighter for McIntyre than it does for Ziggler.

In case you didn't know...

McIntyre had an ill-fated first run in WWE. Upon his return to NXT, he had reinvented himself and proved that he could be a top-tier WWE talent, in his second run.

He was paired with Dolph Ziggler in the main roster, soon after WrestleMania 34. The two men were also a part of the Dogs of War faction with Braun Strowman.

Unfortunately, McIntyre now hangs with Corbin, Lashley and Lio Rush while Ziggler seems to have gone babyface.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer, Drew McIntyre is destined to be WWE's next big thing. Ziggler, on the other hand, could very well slip down the ranks again:

It’s like they’re going to pull the trigger on McIntyre, it’s just a question of when. This was going to happen. Unfortunately, even though Ziggler won that match, he’s looking like he’s gonna be — it’ ain’t gonna be as bad as Aiden English, but you know what I’m saying. He’s going to be fading down and McIntyre is going to be going up and that’s how it was always going to be since day one that they used Ziggler kinda like how the story was.

This plan has been months in the making, according to Meltzer. The idea was always to push McIntyre as a top guy.

They used Ziggler to, his role was to be there, they could dominate the tag team scene and they’re gonna break McIntyre into a singles guy, a top guy — and it’s worked. Everything’s been exactly like they want it to be. It came outa nowhere, but it was there.

What's next?

Ziggler and McIntyre are going to wage war over the weeks that follow. It remains to be seen if McIntyre becomes a future Universal Champion. The coming weeks should shed more light in this regard, for both Ziggler and McIntyre.

