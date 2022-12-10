[Possible spoiler] WWE has big plans for Kurt Angle's birthday celebration on SmackDown 

WWE reportedly has big things planned for tonight's birthday celebration for Kurt Angle.

The WWE legend will be on tonight's episode of the blue brand to celebrate his 54th birthday in front of his hometown crowd in Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. It was reported earlier that another Olympic gold medalist was spotted backstage ahead of tonight's show and may appear tonight as well.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, the company has big things planned for Kurt Angle's 54th birthday celebration. WWE has prepared a giant cake for the party tonight. The company has also brought in a milk truck and a "ton" of milk for the show.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle on a possible last match

Kurt Angle's in-ring career came to an end with a loss to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Kurt noted that he had knee replacement surgery and that his wrestling days were likely behind him. The Olympic gold medalist added that it would have to be a tag team match with someone who could carry him if he ever did step inside the squared circle again.

“I don’t think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I’m good. I think I’ve had a good enough career that I’m very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don’t get exposed. I hate to say it, but I’m not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I’d make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Kurt Angle appeared on WWE RAW when the show was in Pittsburgh on August 29th. It will be interesting to see if more legends start appearing for a hometown pop on RAW or SmackDown.

