Potential Bloodline member to debut on WWE SmackDown and go after Logan Paul? Exploring the chances

WWE SmackDown could have a new member added to the brand this Friday, and no, we aren't talking about CM Punk. This superstar could be the newest member of The Bloodline.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, the New United States Champion, Logan Paul, showed up on the blue brand for the first time since his win at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The Maverick announced there would be a United States Championship Tournament to determine his next challenger.

The tournament currently consists of Santos Escobar, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Dragon Lee, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, Kevin Owens, and one talent from NXT. While the NXT talent is still unknown, WWE could use this opportunity to call up a new member for The Bloodline.

On the season premiere of NXT a few months ago, Paul Heyman was seen backstage talking to Bron Breakker. The Wiseman was later in his corner that night as well. This could be a long-term plan made by Heyman. The Special Counsel to The Tribal Chief could now use this tournament as the perfect timing to bring Breakker into the frame.

Roman Reigns also had a fierce feud with Logan Paul last year, leading to an intense match at Crown Jewel 2022. Seeing Paul lose his US Championship will definitely give The Tribal Chief additional happiness.

While on screen, this may look like a way to give Breakker a good debut, but Heyman could have another trick up his sleeve. At this moment in time, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and almost all of WWE want the blood of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Wiseman could very well be preparing for the storm that could hit them soon, and bringing in a powerhouse like Breakker could help them level it.

Another huge return to happen on WWE SmackDown?

CM Punk returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday after almost a decade. However, this is not the return we are talking about. This week's WWE SmackDown could reportedly see a 'Phenomenal' superstar return to the ring.

A few months ago, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso attacked AJ Styles backstage and took him out for good. Since then, we have had no clue about the former WWE Champion's condition or any other updates on him. However, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Styles could return to TV this Friday.

If AJ Styles returns to WWE SmackDown this week, the pile of superstars wanting a piece of The Bloodline will just get bigger and bigger. If CM Punk joins the mix, then Roman Reigns has huge problems on his hands.

