5 potential matches that could be added to WrestleMania 38

WrestleMania 38 is only a few days away, and with WWE extensively hyping it up, there are huge expectations. The matches booked have also been promoted a fair bit, so the onus is on WWE and its performers to deliver.

The main event title-for-title match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns promises to shake up the WWE landscape. Meanwhile, the Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair matchups are destined to be bangers.

Throw in famous personalities like Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville and Pat McAfee all taking to the ring, and WrestleMania 38 is shaping up to be historic. However, as exciting as it seems, there is still room for improvement.

Many wrestlers find themselves without matches at this moment in time. With time running out to book feuds and programs for them, WWE would be wise to act immediately in the coming days.

Here are five potential matches WWE could add to the WrestleMania 38 card.

#5 On our list of matches WWE could have at WrestleMania 38: RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

RK-Bro's Road to WrestleMania hasn't been paved yet

Randy Orton and Riddle winning the RAW Tag Team Championships recently was an amazing moment. The duo knocked off champions Alpha Academy and the formidable Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins-Kevin Owens pairing to clinch the gold.

An emotional Orton declared after the match that they were going to WrestleMania. However, WWE is yet to book RK-Bro for a match on the show. With Rollins and Owens out of the equation, they should put the teams in a multi-team match with the former champions and The Street Profits.

Given the success of the most recent triple-threat match, WWE can go for a repeat and book the contest.

#4 The Intercontinental Championship above the ladder of success

The Intercontinenal Championship match is yet to be booked

We have said this before and we will say it again - why hasn’t a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship been booked yet?

Current titleholder Ricochet is the closest thing WWE has to a full-on stuntperson. Such is his agility and in-ring acumen that he makes everything look like a spectacle.

Throw in this champion with multiple challengers and suspend the title above everyone, and WWE can guarantee a tantalizing affair filled with ’oohs', 'aahs' and 'OMGs'.

#3 Fans get the much-anticipated Stunner versus Stunner match

Let’s face it - every single WWE fan is hoping that Stone Cold Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 appearance on The Kevin Owens Show leads to something more. This is, of course, a match between the original and the current version of the Stunner.

Owens’ trash talk about Texas and Austin himself has gotten the attention of the latter. A Stunner and a beatdown is coming The Prizefighter’s way for sure, but WWE should book a proper match as well to light up the ratings and viewership.

#2 The Priest meets The Demon

What happens when you piss Finn Balor off? He unleashes his Demon alter-ego, as Damian Priest is probably about to find out.

The United States Champion has been on the receiving end of many attacks from the former titleholder. The Archer of Infamy’s heel turn sees him upset with fans and with Balor for what happened. He will no doubt receive a rematch for the championship at WrestleMania 38.

Given how WWE loves elaborate entrances, it makes sense to have the warpaint out at ’Mania. After all the cheap attacks, Priest should get his comeuppance in the form of an almighty beating from The Demon King.

#1 Seth Rollins to face a mystery opponent at ‘Mania

Rollins' path towards the Show of Shows is unclear

Quite surprisingly, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins is another top star who finds himself without a match at WrestleMania 38. While WWE will most likely give him something to do, we think the angle should be dragged out until the show itself.

Over there, The Visionary can run his mouth and slam everything and everyone. That is until an opponent comes out and shuts him up. The dream would be Cody Rhodes, but any high-profile opponent would also work.

Edited by Pratik Singh