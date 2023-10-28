Potential rumor killer on Ronda Rousey's WWE retirement? Massive clue analyzed

Ronda Rousey has been a prominent name in the WWE women's division. Her abrupt disappearance from the company after SummerSlam left fans with a preconceived notion about her retirement from WWE.

In addition to that, one of her latest Instagram posts worked as a catalyst for adding fuel to the ongoing rumors of her retirement. However, it looks like The Rowdy One has been deceiving people all this time into thinking that she has wrapped up her WWE career.

Ronda Rousey is still listed in the active WWE superstars section on WWE's official website. She is internally listed on the Monday Night Raw roster page, which hints that she might not be done with the promotion yet.



The former Women's Champion feuded with Shayna Baslzer at SummerSlam this year, which received quite an apathetic response from fans. Therefore, it looks quite unlikely that the 36-year-old will end her WWE career on a bad note.

Why could Ronda Rousey return to WWE?

When it comes to the WWE women's division, Ronda Rousey has been one of the top stars who has elevated the division with her star power. She has had quite an impressive run in the Stamford-based promotion since her debut.

Therefore, WWE will seemingly make sure to give her a proper retirement match in the company. The Rowdy One's last feud with Shayna Baszler ended in a tumultuous fashion, with fans disregarding it.

Therefore, there's a very good possibility that Rousey will return to WWE to finish her unfinished business with Baszler. The two are expected to lock horns yet again in what would be their second chapter in their rivalry.

Moreover, The Queen of Spades has also been dropping subtle teases about their potential feud. Shayna Bazler has been implicitly referencing Ronda Rousey, calling herself the "Baddest Woman in WWE."

Therefore, it is speculated that The Rowdy One will return to WWE to have one last match with Baszler at The Showcase of the Immortals, as Xero News also reported the possibility of a WrestleMania 40 match.

