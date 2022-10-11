Potential update on Becky Lynch’s WWE future

It seems like Becky Lynch might be cleared to return to action for WWE soon.

During her match against Bianca Belair at SummerSlam for the RAW Women's Championship, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder but managed to finish the match with the injury.

It was reported that Becky Lynch was backstage at WWE RAW last week, and that has spawned a good amount of fan speculation as to whether or not Big Time Becks is on her way back to WWE programming.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "closer and closer to returning to action." This would be another huge boost to WWE's women's division as Triple H continues to try and increase the importance of the division across RAW and SmackDown.

As of now, Lynch has been out of action for a little over two months. There is a lot of hope among those in the WWE Universe that The Man will be able to return by Survivor Series in November.

Will Becky Lynch be a babyface when she returns to WWE RAW?

Following the conclusion of the RAW Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, Bayley made her return from injury to confront Bianca Belair, but she didn't come alone.

Bayley was flanked by IYO SKY from NXT and a returning Dakota Kai. The trio confronted Belair, who was shockingly backed up by Becky Lynch, which caused the trio we now know as Damage CTRL to back down.

Lynch was written off WWE programming by Damage CTRL on RAW, and it was heavily implied that Big Time Becks would be a babyface when she returned from injury.

We know that plans often change when it comes to WWE, but it seems like Lynch returning as a babyface would be the right call to make. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What are your thoughts on this Big Time Becks report? Do you think The Man is on her way back to WWE soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

