Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE and AEW this week (May 23-29, 2021)

WWE, AEW and NXT all delivered this week with their weekly shows. While AEW prepared for their pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, WWE managed to put on three solid shows with their Red, Blue and Black and Gold brands respectively.

This week saw an epic match for the NXT Championship between Finn Balor and Karrion Kross in NXT. Meanwhile, Miro defended his AEW TNT Championship for the first time since winning it against Darby Allin. Possible future contenders for the WWE title also battled it out on RAW, while a tag team returned to compete together for the first time in over a year.

There were several other matches that delivered this week, as both companies looked to put on the best shows they could.

The following are the five best wrestlers from WWE and AEW for this week (May 23-29).

#5 Best of WWE and AEW: Kofi Kingston

Well, this in a good way to start off #RAW Kofi Kingston should have stayed in the main event picture after being champion. I hope he won this match. I'm so tired of Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley over and over again.#KofiKingston #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zz67wJAYmq — K-Dogg 3000 🌊 🇺🇲 (@KDogg3000) May 25, 2021

Kofi Kingston is undeniably one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the world. Throughout his time competing in WWE, Kingston has rarely, if ever, been part of a boring match. During last week's episode of RAW, Kingston faced former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The match was brutal from start to finish.

There was a lot of respect between the two wrestlers, but Kingston was out there looking to win a chance at a future WWE title. Unfortunately for Kingston and McIntyre, their match did not see a clean finish thanks to interference from Bobby Lashley and MVP.

The two will battle again this week in what promises to be one of the best matches of the night.

Kofi Kingston, despite not getting the clear win, pushed McIntyre to his limit, hitting the SOS and looking dominant at points. Even after the interference from Lashley, Kingston fended off the WWE Champion, hitting him with the Trouble in Paradise to send him running.

1 / 5 NEXT