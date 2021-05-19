Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE NXT (May 18, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE NXT saw several superstars battle, showcasing their in-ring abilities. Wrestlers were pushed to their limits as the lengths they were willing to go to show their supremacy were on full display.

A week out from the next NXT Championship Match, this week, Johnny Gargano defended his NXT North American Championship against Bronson Reed inside a steel cage. Sarray's undefeated streak was on the line, and Toni Storm looked for some revenge after her previous loss.

Meanwhile, a feud continued between a current NXT superstar and a Hall of Famer. Ted DiBiase Sr. was once again responsible for Cameron Grimes' woes on NXT.

With all of this and more, this week's NXT was packed. As a result, a lot of superstars showed off why they are seen as some of the best in the world.

The following are five superstars who managed to stand out from the crowd this week on WWE NXT.

Jake Atlas pinned Cameron Grimes on WWE NXT

Cameron Grimes faced Jake Atlas during this week's episode of WWE NXT. Both superstars were doing well, but Grimes seemed to have the advantage in the early stages of the match.

Over the past few weeks, Ted DiBiase has proven to be a thorn in Grimes' side. He turned up repeatedly exactly when Grimes found it to be the most inconvenient. Be it outbidding Grimes at an auction, or showing off what real wealth can be like, DiBiase has pushed Grimes to the edge.

That's what paid off for Atlas this week. Grimes was doing well when DiBiase made his way out to the ramp. The distraction proved enough as Atlas took advantage and defeated Grimes, pinning him with a jacknife cover.

Grimes was left frustrated and chasing DiBiase, but as a result, Atlas managed to get a critical win, leading to him looking better than he has in a long time.

