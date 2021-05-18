Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from WWE RAW after WrestleMania Backlash (May 17, 2021)

The RAW after WrestleMania Backlash saw several important matches and segments take place. The fallout show for the pay-per-view saw some of the storylines continue, while new ones were formed as well.

The opening segment of RAW saw Bobby Lashley call out a new challenger for his WWE Championship only to be confronted by Drew McIntyre. He issued an open challenge for later in the night to any superstar other than his opponents at WrestleMania Backlash.

A match between old opponents took place as well, where Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton battled once more in the ring after the incidents from the previous week.

There were several other matches on the night, with certain superstars shining thanks to their performances.

The following are the five wrestlers who managed to stand out from the crowd at the RAW after WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Angel Garza dominates on RAW

Angel Garza has seemingly found a new lease of life in WWE. For a while now, he has displayed newfound dominance on RAW. The unfortunate targets of his assaults may not be as positive about the experience.

Garza had a match against Drew Gulak two weeks back, after which he kicked a rose up where the sun does not shine. As if that wasn't bad enough, when Gulak and Garza faced each other in a rematch on this week's episode of RAW, things looked worse for Gulak.

He was unable to stand his ground as Garza dominated almost the entire match. He hit him with a hip toss to start off with, and Gulak seemed unable to find his feet for the rest of their encounter. The match finally ended when Garza hit Gulak with the Wing Clipper.

After the match, Garza added salt to the wounds of Gulak as he then stuffed his rose into Gulak's mouth. This is a rivalry that might not be over, with Gulak now humiliated yet again on RAW.

