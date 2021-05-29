Power Ranking: 5 best wrestlers from this week's WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown pulled out all the stops this week as they looked to make an impression heading towards the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

There was discord in the ranks of Roman Reigns' family heading into this week's show as The Usos were looking at their first tag team match together in more than a year.

The company also focused on the feud between Cesaro and Seth Rollins. Last week, Rollins attacked the Swiss Superman, focusing on his arm, before hitting him with two stomps, the second of them on the steel entrance ramp.

The future of Bianca Belair's title also became a little clearer thanks to her ongoing feud with Bayley. Shinsuke Nakamura also continued his feud with King Corbin, along with Nakamura's latest ally, Rick Boogs.

The superstars all put their best foot forward on SmackDown and several of them were able to stand out from the crowd. The following are five of the best superstars from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

#5 Tamina and Natalya dominate on SmackDown again

Tamina and Natalya have proven they can take on anyone by defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler multiple times. They returned to SmackDown this week and faced a challenge from The Riott Squad.

For a moment, Natalya looked like she was reaching another level as she stacked Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott for a double Sharpshooter, but failed to get it locked in.

Tamina showed once again how underrated she had been in WWE for so long. She withstood the assault from Ruby Riott before fighting back and getting her ready for the Superfly Splash. Natalya kept Liv Morgan busy on the outside to leave Tamina to take care of Riott.

She hit the headbutt on Ruby, sending her down from the top turnbuckle, before hitting her with the Superfly Splash for the win on SmackDown.

Tamina and Natalya looked good once again. The champions have a lot of momentum now and may hold the titles for a long time.

