Power Ranking: 5 most impressive wrestlers from WWE SmackDown (May 1, 2021)

WWE SmackDown was a packed show yet again this week. Many superstars impressed with their performances and showcased them in a favorable light.

Daniel Bryan put his SmackDown career on the line when he faced Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship one final time. Meanwhile, Big E got the chance to win his Intercontinental Championship title back from Apollo Crews.

On the other side of things, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions faced Natalya and Tamina in a non-title match. The show also opened with a six-person mixed tag team match, with Belair joining The Street Profits to face The Dirty Dogs and Bayley.

Here is the power ranking for this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. The following are the five wrestlers that managed to deliver the most impressive performances on the show.

#5 Bianca Belair dominated with The Street Profits on SmackDown

The Street Profits teamed with Bianca Belair to face The Dirty Dogs and Bayley in a mixed tag team match, which saw Belair showcase herself yet again.

The Street Profits were dominated early on as The Dirty Dogs and Bayley used all the underhanded opportunities they could to keep them down.

Belair was also attacked on the outside multiple times, but when she came face-to-face with Bayley, she took her out with the Kiss of Death. She also whipped Robert Roode on his back with her hair. The distraction cost Roode, and Dawkins and Ford took advantage. Ford hit the splash off the top rope to finish him and pick up the win for the team.

Although it was a team win, the SmackDown Women's Champion shone clearly during the match. After Sasha Banks, WWE has positioned Bayley as her next opponent.

But if Belair can continue in the same vein, she may continue her reign for some time.

