Power Ranking: 5 most impressive superstars from WWE RAW (May 3, 2021)

This week's episode of WWE RAW did an incredible job of setting up the next pay-per-view for the company — WrestleMania Backlash.

The show saw Eva Marie's return to WWE announced in a major surprise and in a seemingly new presentation. The upcoming pay-per-view is now also set to feature two Triple Threat matches as both the WWE Championship and the RAW Women's Championship will feature three stars each.

Also on the show, AJ Styles and Omos returned to RAW for the first time since winning the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. Immediately upon their return, they found themselves defending the titles they had won.

After an incredible show, let's take a look at five wrestlers who stood out on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

#5 Damian Priest defeated John Morrison on WWE RAW

Damian Priest has long been seen as one of the most promising superstars on WWE RAW. Now, with Bad Bunny gone, Priest can focus on his singles career.

This week's show saw him face John Morrison in a singles match. Both wrestlers showcased their prowess in the ring. For a long time, John Morrison has not really been in the matches that fans know that he is capable of producing.

This week, he showed off the skills that fans love him for. His athletic ability was put on display as he pushed Damian Priest to his limits. Both brought their A-game and Damian Priest was able to establish himself in front of the RAW audience once again.

He defeated John Morrison, connecting with a sudden Bell Clap and the Hit The Lights. While Priest was almost pinned, the Miz's own mistake in distracting the referee saw his partner lose on WWE RAW.

Priest is going to spend some more time getting The Miz off of his back. But after that, it seems that he might even aim for a title if he continues at the same level in his performances.

1 / 5 NEXT