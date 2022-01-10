Predicting all 11 remaining entrants in the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match

WWE announced the first 19 participants in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match on SmackDown. A few surprising names included were The Bella Twins, Lita, and Mickie James. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair is also in. But who will fill the remaining spots?

11 women are yet to be announced for the 30-woman match, with some of them likely to be filled in the coming week or so. There's also the potential for further surprises, which may be the reason why WWE announced so many returning stars as part of the field.

A few NXT stars may join the fray as could some main roster names who have been out of action for months. Royal Rumble is the perfect place for these absent stars to return and make a statement.

After WWE revealed almost two-thirds of the line-up, let's take a look at who may round out the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble Match. Could any of these stars win?

#11. Doudrop and #10. Bianca Belair will get added if Liv Morgan earns the Royal Rumble title shot

Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, and Doudrop are set to compete in a triple threat to determine Becky Lynch's opponent for Royal Rumble. The two women who don't win will likely be added to the 30-woman match on RAW itself. With Morgan the favorite, expect to see Belair and Doudrop enter the Rumble Match.

The latter would be the powerhouse entrant and can rack up a few eliminations. Meanwhile, The EST of WWE will want a repeat of last year. Belair would be the favorite to win the Royal Rumble again, following two excellent performances in the last two editions of the match.

#9. Alexa Bliss will make her WWE return on RAW

WWE is set to document Alexa Bliss' journey back to RAW on the coming episode of the red brand. This journey could culminate with a Royal Rumble return. We last saw Bliss at Extreme Rules, where she unsuccessfully challenged Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women's Championship.

The Queen destroyed Lilly the Doll at the event, which left her distraught. With Flair entering the Royal Rumble Match this year, Alexa Bliss can target her upon returning. Hopefully, she does come back as a different character, one without spooky shenanigans.

