Predicting 3 WWE stars who could be added to The Judgment Day this year

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio wants to add new members to The Judgment Day. While his plan has been constantly opposed by Finn Balor, after Liv Morgan’s recent hiatus, there is a chance that Raquel Rodriguez will have to give up the Women’s Tag Team Championship. This would make Dirty Dom the only champion within the heel crew. Here are three wrestlers the faction could recruit to stay powerful, or possibly prevent giving up the women’s doubles gold.

#3 AJ Styles could join hands with The Judgment Day

AJ Styles has been at odds with The Judgment Day ever since he returned at the 2025 Royal Rumble after an injury he sustained in October last year. He recently even sent a “friendly warning” to Dominik Mysterio, saying that he will come after the Intercontinental Championship after Backlash.

However, there is a chance that The Phenomenal One may end up joining The Judgment Day. The two-time WWE World Champion is currently in the crosshairs of Karrion Kross, who is trying to bring out AJ’s heel persona. While Styles is rejecting Kross’ philosophy right now, he paid the price by losing to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41.

Next week, the Original Club leader will face Finn Balor in a singles match. Given that The Judgment Day’s playbook dictates that everyone in the faction fights together, AJ Styles could lose the match due to interference. With The Herald of Doomsday already in his head, this could make him turn heel.

Thus, Mysterio and Balor could recruit him to their faction. It should be noted that The Phenomenal One is a former leader of The Bullet Club, a legendary faction founded by Finn Balor in the NJPW. Moreover, he also referred to Balor as Prince, which was his name on the indie circuit (Prince Dewitt). Thus, Styles and the rest of The Judgment Day may not have a lot of chemistry issues.

#2 Finn Balor could bring Roxanne Perez to the faction

Although The Prince is against recruiting new members, he was seen speaking to Roxanne Perez on this week’s episode of RAW. This is rare since the former Universal Champion isn't usually seen with wrestlers who aren't part of his faction.

There is a possibility that Finn Balor could be speaking to The Prodigy about joining The Judgment Day. While he doesn’t want to add new members, if Roxy joins the faction, she can be Raquel Rodriguez’s new partner.

This way, the faction won’t have to give up on the Women’s Tag Team Championship, maintaining its status as the most dominant stable. Moreover, Dirty Dom won't be the only champion in the team, giving Balor some breathing room.

#1 Bayley could turn heel and fill in for Liv Morgan

Bayley has several reasons to turn heel right now. Since losing the WWE Women’s Championship to Nia Jax at SummerSlam, she has been on the receiving end of several losses and difficult booking. She was completely sidelined to make Tiffany Stratton the new WWE Women’s Champion. On the other hand, The Role Model has only seen failures as she didn't make any impact in the 2025 Royal Rumble despite being the winner of the contest in 2024.

She was also the first woman to be legally eliminated from this year’s Elimination Chamber match, as Naomi didn’t officially compete owing to Jade Cargill’s vicious assault. Lastly, she was also removed from WrestleMania 41, not because of a legitimate injury, but because of a booking decision.

Thus, Bayley could easily turn heel. Since The Judgment Day is already in need of a heel female superstar, it could recruit The Role Model to fill in for Liv Morgan. The Hugger was already after the Women’s Tag Team Championship at ‘Mania. She could agree to hold the title alongside Raquel Rodriguez without a fuss. It would be interesting to see if The Judgment Day eventually sees any new members joining its ranks this year.

