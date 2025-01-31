Predicting all 4 WrestleMania 41 World Title matches before WWE Royal Rumble 2025

The Royal Rumble marks the official beginning of WWE's Road to WrestleMania. The main attractions are the two 30-person Battle Royals, which generate two world title challengers for the Show of Shows, setting the tone for the buildup to the biggest event of the year. After the Rumble, the main event scene for 'Mania becomes much clearer, allowing the rest of the card to develop around it.

The 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will give fans a clearer idea of who will challenge two of the four world champions, depending on the winners' choices. The other two top titleholders will need to be a bit more patient, with the Elimination Chamber providing an alternate route. However, before all that excitement solidifies these world title feuds, fans can only speculate about what will happen in Las Vegas.

Let's predict all four WrestleMania 41 World Title matches as we head into WWE Royal Rumble 2025!

#4. Elimination Chamber winner IYO SKY vs. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley

IYO SKY is arguably the best female in-ring performer, not only in WWE but in the entire world today. The Damage CTRL standout has built a successful career across the Japanese scene, NXT, and the main roster, most recently holding the WWE Women's Title for 246 days. The Genius Of The Sky has been without a title since WrestleMania XL but has emerged as a strong contender for the Royal Rumble.

We don't expect SKY to win the Rumble this year, but she's our top pick to take the long route and succeed in the Elimination Chamber. If she does, her epic rivalry with The Eradicator from her NXT days could be reignited on The Grandest Stage of Them All. If this happens, the Japanese star will be a strong favorite to dethrone The Nightmare.

#3. Royal Rumble winner CM Punk vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

It takes a unique talent to sway the WWE Universe's opinions with one promo, match, or segment. Fans' perceptions are often shaped by months of storytelling that builds up and pays off after significant creative effort. However, occasionally, a segment like the promo exchange between CM Punk and Cody Rhodes on RAW before Royal Rumble 2025 surpasses all the best-laid plans.

The Voice of the Voiceless has been one of the few fan favorites to win the Rumble, alongside notable names like John Cena and Roman Reigns, in recent weeks. However, his explosive segment with the Undisputed Champion has established him as a clear frontrunner among a significant group of vocal fans.

Barring an injury like the one he had in the 2024 Rumble, we see him winning the 2025 edition and choosing The American Nightmare at the Show of Shows.

#2. Royal Rumble Winner Charlotte Flair vs. WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton

Charlotte Flair will return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2025 after nearly 14 months away due to multiple knee injuries. The Queen's comeback has been promoted over the past few weeks through video packages on SmackDown, suggesting a potential character change. This has sparked a wave of rumors indicating that the 14-time world champion is the frontrunner to win the Rumble.

Charlotte Flair vs. Tiffany Stratton has long been a dream match for fans and the current Women's Champion herself, and it might finally be happening on the Grandest Stage of Them All. Having the most decorated woman in the promotion's history face off against arguably the most promising rising star in the division for the world title is a straightforward slam dunk for the creative team.

It's really difficult to see past The Queen winning the 30-woman battle royal and challenging The Center of the Universe to a WrestleMania 41 dream match.

#1. Elimination Chamber winner John Cena could challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at WWE WrestleMania 41

When John Cena confirmed his participation in what would be his last Royal Rumble match, the WWE Universe quickly named him a favorite. The 16-time world champion is arguably the greatest competitor in the history of this iconic PLE, having won the 30-man battle royal twice and competing in multiple world title classics at the event.

However, given the strength of other favorites like CM Punk and the fact that Cena has been advertised more heavily for the Elimination Chamber, we suspect he won't win the Rumble. The 16-time world champion has built a career on resilience, so his retirement tour will likely begin with challenges in Indianapolis.

We can't see The Cenation Leader tying Stone Cold Steve Austin's record of three Royal Rumble wins. However, we can imagine him winning the Chamber and going after Gunther for his 17th world title at WrestleMania 41.

