Predicting every WrestleMania 39 match to be confirmed on WWE SmackDown tonight: Major title match, legend finally snaps

The next chapter on The Road to WrestleMania will be written on WWE SmackDown. Expect the card for The Show of Shows to take shape this Friday as we enter the last few weeks before the mega-event.

Since the Elimination Chamber, we have seen plenty of teases and confrontations. However, very few matches have been confirmed as of the time of writing. For SmackDown's side, WWE has only officially announced one mega dream rematch between Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley for the former's SmackDown Women's Title.

With only a handful of episodes left till 'Mania, WWE will soon stack up and load the card for The Grandest Stage of Them All. Here, we have a few predictions about which matches could be announced for the show.

The rumored Triple Threat Match for the Intercontinental Championship is the most obvious option. Last week's Fatal-Five Way Number One Contender's Match ended in controversy due to a double victory. The WWE SmackDown preview has advertised a one-on-one encounter between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus.

Sheamus @WWESheamus #luckoftheirish St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Kansas City. Drew McIntyre V Sheamus. Winner: IC Title Match Main Event at Wrestlemania 39 Day One.. Next Friday “Remember Murrayfield” #SCOvIRE St. Patrick’s Day 2023. Kansas City. Drew McIntyre V Sheamus. Winner: IC Title Match Main Event at Wrestlemania 39 Day One.. Next Friday “Remember Murrayfield” #SCOvIRE #luckoftheirish https://t.co/UDGCPhmi23

Expect the showdown to have an inconclusive finish, leading to a massive Triple Threat Match involving Gunther at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

Fans must also look out for the Rey-Dominik Mysterio saga. Dom has made it his life's mission to make his father's life a living hell. Things have escalated in the last few weeks, and The Judgment Day member's disrespect knows no bounds. However, The Master of the 619 is yet to snap and teach his son a lesson.

WWE SmackDown could be the first time the former IC Champion lays a hand on his son on live television. When that happens, the crowd will explode.

WWE SmackDown preview: Jey Uso and Sami Zayn come face-to-face

We thought Sami Zayn had successfully driven a wedge between The Usos and The Bloodline. For weeks, Jey Uso showed much sympathy and consideration towards the former Honorary Uce, often at the expense of his family.

However, The Right-Hand Man proved that blood was thicker than water. He chose Jimmy Uso over Zayn and betrayed his former friend.

The next chapter in the Sami Zayn-Bloodline saga will be written in less than twenty-four hours as the former NXT Champion confronts Jey Uso. It seems we're heading toward the long-rumored Tag Team Title Match between The Usos and the duo of Zayn and Kevin Owens.

It is possible that WWE could rush things and announce the match as soon as tomorrow, but the wise move would be to build more drama and anticipation.

To get the answers to all the questions posed above, tune into WWE SmackDown this week!

