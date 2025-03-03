Predicting every WWE world champion after WrestleMania 41

WWE's Road to WrestleMania 41 is well and truly underway following a blockbuster Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. After a slow start to the journey to Las Vegas, the business has picked up massively in recent days. The main cause of this upturn in excitement has been the completion of the World Title scene.

Be it the two dream women's title matches, Jey Uso's latest swing at nemesis Gunther, or John Cena's epic heel turn, The Showcase of The Immortals is anchored around an exciting core of top championship bouts.

Fans can't wait to see how these huge contests turn out, with the results in Allegiant Stadium poised to set the stage for the next 12 months of the Stamford-based company's programming,

As the rest of the card develops, let's predict who will be the four WWE world champions at the end of WrestleMania 41.

#4. Tiffany Stratton will retain the WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41

Charlotte Flair is one of if not the greatest female superstars in WWE history. The Queen has achieved more milestones than any other woman in the promotion's history, including most world titles and headlining WrestleMania. At the current stage of her career, the second-generation star has become a veteran figure mainly used to influence the next generation.

Flair last competed at WrestleMania 39 against Rhea Ripley, dropping the then SmackDown Women's Title to The Eradicator in a star-making moment for the latter. Going into the 14-time world champion's dream match with Tiffany Stratton, the former has little to gain in victory and nothing to lose in defeat. For the WWE Women's Champion, on the other hand, it's a sink-or-swim moment with arguably the biggest fish of all.

It's hard to see any outcome other than another star-making win at the legendary Horsewoman's expense, possibly triggering a dark turn in her persona.

#3. World Heavyweight Champion: Jey Uso

Will Main Event Jey finally overcome his nemesis on The Grandest Stage Of Them All? [Image credit: WWE.com]

Jey Uso's 2025 Royal Rumble win stirred up a great deal of controversy in the WWE Universe. While there were a lot of bad faith takes regarding the YEET Master's victory, the main legitimate criticism was that he failed to defeat the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther before. This, detractors argued, would prevent their matchup from feeling fresh and thus lower interest in it.

However, The Ring General and Main Event Jey have dispelled these notions and continue to deliver a highly entertaining build to their WrestleMania 41 date. They could go one further at The Show of Shows by delivering the biggest pop of the weekend as the 39-year-old Samoan star wins his first World Title.

Given that The Imperium leader will be over 250 days into his own maiden World Championship run, the timing feels right to crown the Yeeting sensation. The prospect of Allegiant stadium crowd all yeeting in unison with Jey Uso should be too good for Triple H and Co. to pass up.

#2. Bianca Belair will be the new Women's World Champion at the end of WWE WrestleMania 41

Bianca Belair meets either Rhea Ripley or IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania 41 to battle for the Women's World Championship. After a record-setting second Elimination Chamber win, The EST heads into her fourth world title match at The Show of Shows with a lot on her mind following Jade Cargill's return and brutal attack on Naomi.

Boasting an undefeated 3-0 singles record at The Showcase of The Immortals thus far, the 35-year-old is a good bet to prevail in Las Vegas. While Ripley has almost reached the point of overexposure in the world title picture, Belair is ready to return to the singles title scene after more than a year in the women's tag team division. One feels that the Women's World Championship will change hands in Allegiant Stadium.

Should Triple H seek to protect arguably his two top female stars, he could insert someone like The Genius of The Sky to "take the pin" in a Triple-Threat bout.

#1. John Cena will be a 17-time WWE World Champion at the end of WrestleMania 41

Here are the facts: John Cena just pulled off arguably THE biggest heel turn in WWE history. The Cenation Leader is on an over 2000-day singles losing streak, which may well have been a major catalyst for him snapping on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Furthermore, he has none other than The Rock in his corner, creating arguably the biggest two-man alliance in the history of the business.

How likely is it that after arguably the biggest heel turn in history, The Franchise Player loses his first match, too, against a 300+ day reigning champion? It's highly unlikely, as such a loss would derail Cena's momentum and alliance with The Final Boss. By all indications, John Cena will be a 17-time world champion by the end of WrestleMania 41.

