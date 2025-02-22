Predicting the final 3 superstars in the Men's WWE Elimination Chamber match 

Given how promising the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber line-up is, WWE must make sure the match is an all-timer. For that to happen, a strong 'final three' is essential.

With multiple former World Champions fighting for a chance to main-event WrestleMania 41, it's almost a guarantee that fans are in for a wild ride. From much-anticipated interactions to teases of future dream matches, the upcoming Chamber match could have it all.

But as it's said, a ride is only as magnificent as its landing. Thus, WWE should do everything in its power to end the six-man match on a surreal note. That might only be possible with the following wrestlers as the final three.

#3. 16x WWE World Champion John Cena

The Cenation Leader is currently gearing up for the third appearance of his emotional retirement tour. During said appearance, he would be faced with the tall task of outlasting five of the hungriest stars on the WWE roster.

On February 1, 2025, John Cena made it to the final two in the Royal Rumble match, only to find himself as a runner-up. He then announced his entry into the Elimination Chamber and expressed his intention to main-event WrestleMania 41 as that would be best for business.

Now, no matter how much fans may want it, it's not certain that Cena vs. Rhodes is the direction for The Show of Shows. What's almost set in stone, though, is that even if Cena is unsuccessful on March 1, he would be one of the final men to fall.

#2. CM Punk

In addition to John Cena, another WWE legend fans desperately want to get his WrestleMania main event is CM Punk. Fortunately, the Second City Saint could secure the coveted spot by winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match.

To say that the odds will be tremendously stacked against CM Punk would be a massive understatement. From two of his current arch-rivals and his biggest opponent from the 2010s to the man who eliminated him from the recent Royal Rumble, the Chicago native would have to face them all locked inside the steel structure.

Therefore, with so many stories revolving around him at play, there's no chance CM Punk gets eliminated early. Even if victory eludes him, he would at least make it to the final three.

#1. Drew McIntyre

Since late 2023, Drew McIntyre has been the highlight of almost every show he's been on. His tremendous heel work and his immense contributions to his widely-acclaimed feud with CM Punk last year are examples of the all-round star he has become.

Thus, it's high time he gets rewarded with a lengthy title run. With McIntyre recently joining SmackDown, the current home of the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, a feud between the two could be on the horizon.

While winning the title in the main event of WrestleMania 41 would be a dream come true for The Chosen One, WWE could still look out for him if he doesn't become the number 1 contender. If he's one of the final three wrestlers in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, a future title opportunity would only be a matter of when rather than if.

