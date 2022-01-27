Predicting the Final Four of the 2022 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble is merely days away, and the event remains WWE's most unpredictable one. The men's match is no exception, as there isn't a clear-cut winner. It's anybody's match for the taking.

The RAW side of the Rumble is set to dominate, with several heavy hitters coming from the red brand. There has barely been much built to the 30-man contest on SmackDown besides Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn. As a result, the Final Four will likely be RAW stars.

Let's try and predict the final four competitors in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble Match. We'll also look at a couple of honorable mentions – WWE Superstars who could do well without necessarily cracking the top four.

Who do you think will win Saturday's 30-man match? Leave your predictions in the comments below. Also, check out our predictions for the Final Four of the Women's Rumble.

#5. Honorable Mentions: WWE will likely push Omos and Austin Theory at the Royal Rumble

WWE @WWE



Mr. McMahon gives "You better bring back a really good selfie."Mr. McMahon gives @austintheory1 a task for his match against @AJStylesOrg UP NEXT on #WWERaw "You better bring back a really good selfie."Mr. McMahon gives @austintheory1 a task for his match against @AJStylesOrg UP NEXT on #WWERaw! https://t.co/R0258aQKa7

Two of the brightest young stars on RAW, Omos and Austin Theory have been rising on the card. Vince McMahon is a big fan of both, with him appearing on-screen in segments with Theory.

The WWE Chairman's treatment could carry over to the Royal Rumble by giving the 24-year-old an early number. Theory can enjoy a run as the Iron Man of the Match, which would put him over massively. He has been projected to become a main eventer by the end of the year.

While Theory could spend the most time in the Men's Rumble, Omos is almost guaranteed to score the most eliminations. The seven-foot Nigerian has been getting a big push on RAW following his split from AJ Styles.

Omos seems set for a dominant 2022 in WWE, and there's no better way to start than to make a statement at the Rumble. However, these two stars will likely exit the match before the final stretch.

Bigger and more experienced stars should fill that role, along with the likeliest candidates to win the entire thing. Austin Theory and Omos aren't quite there yet.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh