Predicting the Final Four of the 2025 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match after the Netflix debut

Royal Rumble season is in full swing, and a few big names have already declared their participation in the huge battle royal. John Cena put himself in the match as the first step on his retirement tour on RAW on Netflix.

Instead of making the big announcement himself, Paul Heyman declared Roman Reigns was entering the 2025 match. CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Seth Rollins joined the fray this week.

The final four usually indicate who may be involved in big matches for WrestleMania. The runner-up often gets a prime spot. Here are predictions for the final four of the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match after developments on RAW on Netflix.

#4. John Cena's last Royal Rumble

John Cena declared for the Rumble on his quest to win a 17th Championship. His motives are different as he embarks on his retirement tour.

This will be the last Rumble of his career, and he hopes to win the whole thing for a third time. If he does, he'll join "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as the only other three-time winner of the match.

He can still earn a shot another way if he doesn't win. To keep the drama going throughout the match, bookers will likely have the former Face That Runs the Place make it to this year's Final Four. He may even win it.

#3. Carmelo Hayes needs a big opportunity

Royal Rumble final fours should have at least one up-and-coming star that shows off for the WWE Universe. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes would be perfect for this spot.

He stepped up and held his own against big names like Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes in matches on SmackDown, which shows that he is definitely a star for the future.

Bron Breakker would also make sense, but he’s currently the Intercontinental Champion and doesn’t necessarily need the honor.

His WrestleMania program should be set up with whoever may eliminate him. Since Hayes doesn’t have a title, making it to the Final Four would be a big accomplishment.

#2. CM Punk almost won in 2024

CM Punk was the runner-up in the 2024 Royal Rumble. He still hasn’t earned that main event spot he so desperately deserves and wants. The Best in the World should probably win this year’s match but bookers may have a different plan for him.

He’ll be a sentimental favorite but will have to deal with Seth Rollins and other people he’s angered since his return to WWE.

WWE could really stack the final four by having Punk, Cena, and Roman Reigns among three of the final four competitors in the match.

#1. Roman Reigns wants even more than the Ula Fala

Paul Heyman announced his Tribal Chief's intentions to enter the Rumble. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Since he declared for the Royal Rumble via Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns will most certainly be in the final four of the 2025 match.

The Head of the Table always makes it to the final three when competing in the match. In his illustrious career, Reigns has competed in five Royal Rumble matches, making it to the final two in four of five appearances.

He won in 2015 and was in the final three in 2016. Since he’s so popular with fans after his return, WWE will want to have him make it to the finals.

Whether he wins or not is another story, but you can be assured The Tribal Chief will be one of the final four competitors in this year’s match..

