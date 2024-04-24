Predicting the first 5 stars to be traded in the 2024 WWE Draft

The 2024 WWE Draft is here and it represents a new season for the company. Some tag teams may be separated, and several WWE Superstars will be given a fresh start on a new brand.

This year's WWE Draft will begin this Friday night on SmackDown and will continue on the following Monday's edition of RAW. The Draft is a great opportunity for wrestlers to rejuvenate their careers and go after new championships.

Listed below are 5 superstars who could be switching brands during the WWE Draft this year:

#5. Giovanni Vinci could be drafted to WWE SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Giovanni Vinci joined Imperium in 2022 but his time in the heel faction has certainly come to an end. He and Ludwig Kaiser were defeated by The New Day last night on WWE RAW and there was a betrayal after the match. Kaiser unleashed a brutal attack on Vinci and received a nod of approval from Gunther backstage.

Instead of Vinci plotting his revenge on his former stablemates, he could simply be drafted to SmackDown. Vinci could then reinvent himself on the blue brand, or bring his popular fashion-based NXT gimmick to the main roster.

#4. Gunther could be heading to SmackDown

Gunther put together a historic 666 day reign as Intercontinental Champion before it came to an end at the hands of Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL earlier this month. He returned to RAW last night and declared that he will be competing in the King of the Ring next month.

The Ring General could be drafted to SmackDown this Friday night and will likely be a high pick. If he is drafted to the blue brand, it opens up the possibility for the leader of Imperium to go after Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. Jimmy Uso may be drafted by RAW

Jimmy Uso and Giovanni Vinci have found themselves in very similar situations. Roman Reigns lost his title at WrestleMania and The Bloodline has responded by making changes. Imperium has responded in a similar fashion after Gunther was dethroned at WrestleMania.

Solo Sikoa booted Jimmy Uso out of The Bloodline on SmackDown and replaced him with Tama Tonga. Jimmy Uso could be drafted to RAW and possibly reunite with Jey Uso down the line. He could also continue his rivalry with his brother after losing to him at The Show of Shows.

#2. Liv Morgan could get a fresh start on SmackDown

Liv Morgan went on a hiatus for several months before returning as the final entrant of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She has claimed to be on a revenge tour but has not won anything substantial yet. Morgan had the opportunity to become Women's World Champion last night during the Battle Royal but it was Becky Lynch who won the title.

Becky Lynch also eliminated Liv Morgan to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and the former SmackDown Women's Champion was the final superstar eliminated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Morgan could use a fresh start on SmackDown and could go after Bayley's WWE Women's Championship.

#1. WWE RAW could target LA Knight

LA Knight is an incredibly popular star who has had a difficult time capturing a title so far on the main roster. The veteran defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania XL, but it was The Phenomenal One who got the last laugh. Styles defeated Knight this past Friday night to become the number one contender and will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash next month.

Knight already had an opportunity at the title but failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023. The Megastar could use a change of scenery and fans would be elated to see him every Monday night on the red brand. RAW is moving to Netflix at the start of next year and it would be wildly entertaining to see what kind of promos Knight will cut on the streaming service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback