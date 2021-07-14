Predicting the next 5 heel turns in WWE

As WWE enters a new era and fans return to arenas, we can expect a lot of huge moments to transpire over the next few months. Among the most exciting of them are some potential character switches along the way.

In addition to title changes and NXT call-ups, WWE could shake things up by booking a few face and heel turns. While the company should gauge potential face turns based on crowd reactions, some superstars may soon become villains.

A couple of them have been teased for months, while additional heel turns are much-needed to heat up the road to SummerSlam. Such character developments would be beneficial in the long run too.

Let's try and predict the next five heel turns in WWE, all of which seem pretty exciting. Who do you think will be the first superstar to turn over to the dark side after live crowds return? Let us know in the comments below.

#1 Rhea Ripley could turn fully heel if Becky Lynch faces her upon returning to WWE

Rhea Ripley's character on WWE RAW has been a mess for a few months now, with her actions failing to clearly indicate her heel/face status. The Nightmare has not been particularly likable during her feud with Charlotte Flair, with both women acting like antagonists.

Ripley did seem like a babyface this week on RAW, as she is set to vanquish The Queen at Money in the Bank. However, she could turn heel as soon as next week's episode of RAW, as the current RAW Women's Champion might be Becky Lynch's first opponent back in WWE.

Lynch's return is imminent, with a recent photo showcasing her incredible physique. As a result, she could go straight for the title she never lost. And with Rhea Ripley's character status being in the gray area right now, a complete heel turn for her before SummerSlam seems likely.

Ripley would certainly be a great foil for Lynch inside the squared circle.

This may end up being the best outcome for the RAW Women's Champion, following weeks of confusing storytelling between her and Charlotte Flair.

