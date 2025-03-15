Predicting the next 5 WWE debuts & returns

WrestleMania season is in full swing and WWE is leaving no stone unturned to add grandeur to it. The roster is absolutely stacked right now, featuring a mix of legends and rising stars. But the excitement does not stop there. Several talents are waiting in the wings, ready to make their big on-screen debuts and returns sooner than later.

Talents like Penta and Stephanie Vaquer have been game-changing for WWE so far. WWE returns are always a big deal, as some of them have the potential to fuel storylines even further.

Let's predict the next five potential WWE returns and debuts in 2025:

5. Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix made a name for himself in AEW, winning the International, World Tag Team, and Trios titles. After months away from TV, the luchador was released from the Jacksonville-based promotion recently. Well, some reports state that the former International Champion is set to make his WWE debut in the weeks to come.

Moreover, the company recently teased a vignette for a superstar on SmackDown this week. Many believed that it was none other than Rey Fenix. His addition could be an incredible move to elevate the stacked line-up of SmackDown, especially if it happens before WrestleMania 41.

4. Malakai Black

Malakai Black is another name who is expected to make his return to Titanland. Ever since he was released from AEW, fans are expecting to see the former NXT star in the company. After a decent run in All Elite Wrestling, his return has the potential to make a huge impact in the Stamford-based promotion, and why not?

There are rumors that the 39-year-old might align with The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. Speculation also suggests that he could be revealed as the potential leader of the group down the line. Plus, with his wife, Zelina Vega, on good terms with WWE, the chances of his homecoming seem pretty high at this point.

3. Rusev, aka Miro

Rusev had a great career in the Stamford-based promotion before he was released during the COVID pandemic in 2020. After that, he made his way to AEW where he achieved considerable success by becoming a TNT Champion. However, with his release from the promotion last month, his return to WWE seems certain.

Rusev could be a great addition to WWE's mid-card division. In his previous run, the former United States Champion was a dominating heel and was part of some incredible feuds. He could achieve the same success under Triple H's creative leadership in 2025.

2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Her last appearance in WWE was in May 2024. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for her return. While there have been plenty of rumors about The Man making a comeback, nothing has materialized yet. But now, her return seems on the horizon.

The women's division could definitely use Lynch's star power, especially in the mid-card. There are plenty of exciting matches waiting for Big Time Becks, including a potential showdown with Lyra Valkyria. With WrestleMania 41 around the corner, it would not be surprising if she comes back to kick off a fresh chapter.

1. Ilja Dragunov can return to WWE soon

Ilja Dragunov suffered a torn ACL in a match with Gunther in September 2024. The Mad Dragon has since been recovering and initial reports suggested he would be out for six to nine months. However, as per Fightful Select, the former NXT Champion is expected to make his comeback way before that timeline.

He could be in line for a huge return after WrestleMania 41. The 31-year-old is likely to remain on Monday Night RAW upon his comeback. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see him go head-to-head with Gunther on the main roster and why not? The two have a rich history after all. His comeback could finally set the stage for the long-anticipated feud.

